Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

Strategy.

The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of equilibrium, compensating for the impact. The market can be considered a dynamic system. At night, when the market calms down, Le Chatelier's principle manifests itself especially clearly - any impact on the price leads to some shift in it, followed by a return to the equilibrium state. The robot monitors the described situation and concludes transactions towards the price equilibrium state, allowing you to make a profit on these movements. Identification of market conditions and calculation of entry criteria is performed using unique algorithms and Bollinger Bands.



Entry stability with minimal slippage is ensured by the use of limit orders. There is protection against spread expansion. Since the trades have to be concluded at a time that is not far from the night rollover, the spread can be widened by the broker. In this case, the robot removes orders, preventing unprofitable transactions from being made. When the spread is restored, trading will automatically continue.



Take profit and stop loss are continuously followed by the robot to maximize the efficiency of each trade. If the situation on the market leads to the loss of the probability of making a profit on a particular transaction, then a special trailing is performed to close the inefficient transaction as soon as possible.



The robot is equipped with a deposit recovery function. If a losing trade has turned out on this trading instrument, then a one-time increase in the lot is performed to compensate for the resulting loss. Unlike martingale, there is no further increase in the lot, so there is no danger to the deposit. The vast majority of trades are profitable, so the resulting loss is usually compensated in the next step. In rare cases, several steps are possible, after which the robot returns to normal mode with minimal risk.

Parameters



MAIN SETTINGS

Comment — comments on the settings (any text);

— comments on the settings (any text); Magic — magic number for position;

— magic number for position; Language — message language of the robot ( Eng / Rus );



— message language of the robot ( ); Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);

BOLLINGER BANDS

Bollinger channel period — period for calculating the Bollinger channel;



— period for calculating the Bollinger channel; Bollinger channel deviation — standard deviation;

Trading start hour — trading start time, (20-23) hour ;

— trading start time, (20-23) hour ; Number of hours to trade — number of hours devoted to trading (1-6);

TIME OF TRADING

TRAILING

Trailing take profit of a position — method of trailing the take-profit of a position ( No trailing — without trailing , Only in the profit zone — trailing only when the take profit is in the profit zone, Trailing always );

— method of trailing the take-profit of a position ( ); Trailing stop loss of a position — method of trailing the stop loss of a position(No trailing — without trailing, When TP is in the loss zone — trailing stop loss only when take profit is in the loss zone);

RECOVERY OF DEPOSIT



Use deposit recovery — apply the deposit recovery function ( Yes/No );

— apply the deposit recovery function ( ); Multiple lot for recovery mode — lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4);

— lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4); Maximum recovery attempts — maximum number of attempts to recovery the deposit (1-10);

AUXILIARY PARAMETERS



Force majeure stop loss — stop loss in case of force majeure, points;

— stop loss in case of force majeure, points; Maximum spread — maximum allowable spread, points;

— maximum allowable spread, points; Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points.

