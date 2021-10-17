Day and Trail

5

Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day and Trail MT5


Strategy.

The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks such movements and gets a profit on them. In this algorithm, take profit is infinite, and as the price moves, a trailing stop is executed, which ensures that a profit is received from almost the entire movement. The profit grows before the price reversal. If the reversal occurred earlier than the trailing had time to move to profit, and an unprofitable deal was obtained, the function of restoring the deposit is automatically activated. To do this, a one-time increase in the lot is performed to compensate for the resulting loss. Most often, the loss is compensated for in the next step. In rare cases, several steps are possible, after which the robot returns to normal mode. It is possible for the user to select the trading time, the criteria for closing a deal at the end of the day, as well as trailing and deposit recovery parameters. This makes it possible to implement a variety of user strategies based on the breakout of the daily volatility. The minimum set of input parameters provides simple control of the robot.


Options

    MAIN PARAMETERS

    • Comments on this set of parameters— comments on the settings (any text);
    • Comments on transactions — position comments (any text);
    • Magic — magic number for positions;
    • Language — message language of the robot (Eng / Rus);
    • Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points;
    LOT MANAGEMENT
    • Lot selection — lot management method (Automatic money management / Fixed lot);
    • Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);
    • Fixed lot — fixed lot for work without money management;

    RECOVERY OF DEPOSIT

    • Use deposit recovery — recovery the deposit in case of drawdown (Yes/No);
    • Multiple lot for recovery mode — lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4);
    • Maximum recovery attempts — maximum number of attempts to recovery the deposit;

    TIME OF TRADING

    • Trading start hour — trading start time, (0-12) hour;
    • Trading end hour — trading end time, (14-20) hour;

    STOP LOSS CONTROL

    • Initial stop loss — initial stop loss of the position, points;
    • Trailing stop — trailing stop size, points;
    • Minimal profit for Trailing stop — minimum profit for starting the trailing stop, points;
    EXITING THE MARKET
    • Close positions at the end of the day  — method of closing positions at the end of the day (Do not close / Always close / Close if profit / Close if loss);
    • Forced closing hour — time of forced position closing, (20-23) hour.

      Features of use

      The timeframe can be any, the trading results do not depend on it. The minimum deposit is from $ 10, but for a quick acceleration, it is desirable to $ 300. The default parameters are optimized for GBPJPY.

      The robot makes one trade per day. However, 80% of trades are profitable, which ensures good trading performance.

      Simultaneous trading on several currency pairs is possible. In this case, it is desirable to reduce the Lot for 1000 units of free margin parameter, it is divided by the number of currency pairs.

      The robot is easily optimized for other trading instruments. 

      If optimization is needed, I will tell the buyer in detail about its features in a personal message.

      Reviews 1
      Yobsa
      1238
      Yobsa 2023.11.24 03:25 
       

      The "Day & Trail"  robot works fantastically well.  It works according to the market logic of the movement of the market in daily breakouts of daily candles making the direction of trades truer than those of low-time frames. The recovery system of a losing position is very mathematical and gives the opportunity to have the edge the house has in a casino setting. This brings many odds to one's favour With this robot, unlike many other blind robots,  one begins to have the championship spirit and money in trading. Bravo, Dr Vadim Zotov. . After the wonderful "TotalLock" you created, this is another excellent work of yours that empowers traders to be more successful in their careers.

      Робот «Day & Trail» работает фантастически хорошо. Он работает в соответствии с рыночной логикой движения рынка на дневных прорывах дневных свечей, что делает направление сделок более верным, чем на младших таймфреймах. Система восстановления проигрышной позиции очень математическая и дает возможность получить преимущество, которое казино имеет в условиях казино. Это приносит много шансов в вашу пользу. Благодаря этому роботу, в отличие от многих других слепых роботов, у человека появляется дух чемпионства и деньги в торговле. Браво, доктор Вадим Зотов. . После созданного вами замечательного «TotalLock» это еще одна ваша замечательная работа, которая дает трейдерам возможность добиться большего успеха в своей карьере.

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      Yobsa
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      Yobsa 2023.11.24 03:25 
       

      The "Day & Trail"  robot works fantastically well.  It works according to the market logic of the movement of the market in daily breakouts of daily candles making the direction of trades truer than those of low-time frames. The recovery system of a losing position is very mathematical and gives the opportunity to have the edge the house has in a casino setting. This brings many odds to one's favour With this robot, unlike many other blind robots,  one begins to have the championship spirit and money in trading. Bravo, Dr Vadim Zotov. . After the wonderful "TotalLock" you created, this is another excellent work of yours that empowers traders to be more successful in their careers.

      Робот «Day & Trail» работает фантастически хорошо. Он работает в соответствии с рыночной логикой движения рынка на дневных прорывах дневных свечей, что делает направление сделок более верным, чем на младших таймфреймах. Система восстановления проигрышной позиции очень математическая и дает возможность получить преимущество, которое казино имеет в условиях казино. Это приносит много шансов в вашу пользу. Благодаря этому роботу, в отличие от многих других слепых роботов, у человека появляется дух чемпионства и деньги в торговле. Браво, доктор Вадим Зотов. . После созданного вами замечательного «TotalLock» это еще одна ваша замечательная работа, которая дает трейдерам возможность добиться большего успеха в своей карьере.

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