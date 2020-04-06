Night horizontal MT4

Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

Strategy.

At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used for trading, but it is important to take into account the spread, as it may be greater than the amplitude of fluctuations. The robot determines the possibility of trading based on the state of the Bollinger bands, using unique algorithms. Trading is allowed at the time when the Bollinger channel becomes horizontal, which indicates the absence of disturbances in the market. If this condition is met, the robot selects the mode when the spread has an acceptable value and places pending orders at the channel boundaries. Orders are sent to the center of the channel. Due to price fluctuations, orders are triggered. The obtained positions are followed by the robot until the goals are reached.

In case of an unacceptable spread expansion, orders are closed, preventing unprofitable transactions from being made. When the spread is restored, trading continues automatically. Take profit and stop loss are continuously followed by the robot to maximize the efficiency of each trade. There are various types of trailing that allow you to maximize profits or close inefficient trades with minimal losses.

There is a switchable deposit recovery function. If a losing trade has turned out on this trading instrument, then a one-time increase in the lot is performed to compensate for the resulting loss. Unlike martingale, there is no further increase in the lot, so there is no danger to the deposit. The vast majority of trades are profitable, so the resulting loss is usually compensated in the next step. In rare cases, several steps are possible, after which the robot returns to normal mode with minimal risk.

Using various combinations of input settings, many trading strategies can be implemented.

Settings

        • Comment — comments on the settings (any text);
        • Magic — magic number for position;
        • Language — message language of the robot (Eng/Rus);
        • Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);
        • Bollinger channel period — period for calculating the Bollinger channel;
        • Bollinger channel deviation — standard deviation;
        • Number candles of horizontal section — the number of candles on which to calculate the horizontality of the Bollinger channel;
        • Trading start hour — trading start time, (20-23) hour ;
        • Number of hours to trade — number of hours devoted to trading (1-6);
        • Trading from Friday to Monday — trading on Friday night and Monday morning;
        • Trailing take profit of a position —  method of trailing the take-profit of a position (No trailing — without trailing, Only in the profit zone — trailing only when the take profit is in the profit zone, Trailing always — trailing in any case, regardless of the state of the take profit);
        • Trailing stop loss of a position —  method of trailing the stop loss of a position (No trailing — without trailing, When TP is in the loss zone — trailing stop loss only when take profit is in the loss zone);
        • Use deposit recovery — apply the deposit recovery function (Yes/No);
        • Multiple lot for recovery mode — lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4);
        • Maximum recovery attempts — maximum number of attempts to recovery the deposit (1-10);
        • Initial stop loss —  initial stop loss, points; 
        • Maximum spread —  maximum allowable spread, points;
        • Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points.

        Features of use

        The default parameters are optimized for GBPUSD, M5 timeframe. Shoulder preferably 1:500. Deposit from $10, but $300 is desirable for a quick overclock. A broker with a low spread and fast execution is recommended.

        If optimization is needed, I will tell the buyer in detail about its features in a personal message.



        Recommended products
        ForExMachina 2
        Tibor Hartmut Sturm
        Experts
        ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
        Theranto v3
        Hossein Davarynejad
        Experts
        //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
        Unicorn XU
        Andrii Garkusha
        Experts
        Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
        Level Pro
        Elena Sokolova
        5 (1)
        Experts
        This system has been developed over the last 6 years, a huge amount of work and tests has been done. The Expert Advisor trades on most currency pairs on the m15 timeframe. To choose the most suitable currency pairs for yourself, conduct a test. eurusd currency pair is not supported. Please take a look at my other products:       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/algo_trade/seller#products The Expert Advisor is a night scalper, it trades on a quiet night market. For each currency pair, its own
        Grid Scalper EA
        ENTWINED
        Experts
        Automated strategies are commonly used by institutional investors, banks, and hedge funds due to their ability to handle large volumes of trades with greater precision and efficiency. However, they are also increasingly being adopted by individual traders who use trading platforms that offer automated trading capabilities.  While a profit of 10 percent   may seem small ,   it can add up over time with consistent trading . It is important to note that trading involves risks, and traders should a
        FREE
        Carousel
        Andriy Sydoruk
        Experts
        Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
        VolnaFX
        Roman Meskhidze
        4.67 (15)
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
        GoldMine EA MT4
        Jerald Jay Cruz
        Experts
        No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
        LogicalTraderEA
        Genesis Hafalla
        5 (6)
        Experts
        LogicalTraderEA is a Hedging expert advisor which uses a grid recovery strategy. Trading Strategy LogicalTraderEA trades on all types of pairs. It works most efficiently on an account with a high margin, which plays a huge role in any strategy. The user has to be able to consider withdrawal as a part of the strategy. This EA works on all time frames without losing its efficiency, but it works most efficiently in the H1 time frame. I have already set the most optimal default parameters in accorda
        GlobalMarketNavigator EA MT4
        Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
        Experts
        Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA, a cutting-edge trading tool designed with the modern trader in mind. Developed by Azad Gorgis and backed by rigorous market analysis, this Expert Advisor is your gateway to navigating the complex terrains of forex, gold, and oil markets with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise For: Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11 Oil = 30M, RSI = 11 CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11 NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11 RSI
        EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
        Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
        Experts
        The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
        Daytrade Pro Algo
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
        BiBoosterix
        Andrey Kozak
        Experts
        BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
        Ichimoku 3D
        Anton Karabeinikov
        Experts
        Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
        Trend BtD
        Roman Meskhidze
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
        True HFT
        Thomas Bradley Butler
        5 (1)
        Experts
        YOU MUST OPTIMIZE BEFORE TESTING AND BUYING TO MAKE SURE IT WORKS FOR YOU. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT MAJOR UPDATE IN TIME SO USER CAN OPTIMIZE.  STILL USE ULTRA VPS FOR UNDER MILLISECONDS.  RESULTS WILL VARY PER BROKER AND VPS FOR ORDERS. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102748 High-Frequency Trading EA is best for Pro level true FX accounts that allow HFT + getting filled with real liquidity .   If you have this, you already know what is needed and you have what it takes.   Read on
        TC Poseidon EA
        Pablo Leonardo Spata
        Experts
        This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
        PairsTrading
        Evgenii Kuznetsov
        3.67 (9)
        Experts
        The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
        BlackCat Grid
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        5 (1)
        Experts
        "BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
        Big Bang EA4
        Lee Munday
        4 (2)
        Experts
        Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so. Prem
        VR Smart Grid
        Vladimir Pastushak
        4.29 (168)
        Experts
        VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
        The Arrow Scalper
        Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
        1 (2)
        Experts
        Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
        FREE
        GoldMachina
        Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
        Experts
        I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT4 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!  The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $
        US Sniper
        Agus Wahyu Pratomo
        3 (2)
        Experts
        US SNIPER EA -  FREE VERSION This EA is a single entry type which does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, averaging or other dangerous strategies. Using a measurable stop loss and take profit. This EA Build with an AI which can measure risk by determine the StopLoss and Take Profit. We limit the maximum risk for 40pips so trader can set the lot size for maximum risk we can afford if hits for maximum StopLoss BLACK FRIDAY SUPER DISCOUNT From Real Price $450 TO Only $99 Get
        FREE
        DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT4
        Diego Arribas Lopez
        Experts
        DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (MT5) - AI Trading EA / Trading Robot for Forex, Gold EA (XAUUSD) and Crypto ℹ️ℹ️ Main info and results in MT5 version : Check it out here ℹ️ℹ️ Stop watching charts. Start living your life. You didn’t get into trading to be chained to a screen. You got into it for freedom: time freedom, flexibility, and peace of mind. DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is built for traders who want automated execution powered by real AI models, with serious risk controls and transparent live tracking. PRI
        Night Rocker EA
        Sergey Sobakin
        1 (1)
        Experts
        Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
        Fundamental Robot MT4
        Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
        Experts
        Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
        MutantGrid
        Evgeniy Zhdan
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor works on the principle of building small grids, from which one common (large) grid of orders can be formed. Lot increase occurs for each small grid separately. Closing orders - according to the total profit of all small grids: Profit in points (setting Profit points); Profit as a percentage of the deposit (setting Take profit percent), if the condition is met - open orders are more or equal than specified in the setting "How many orders to close a project by percentage?". Thi
        EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
        Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
        Experts
        The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.67 (12)
        Experts
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (172)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (20)
        Experts
        Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
        Goldex AI
        Mateo Perez Perez
        4.29 (28)
        Experts
        Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
        Quantum King MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
        Jesko
        Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
        Experts
        esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.58 (12)
        Experts
        Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
        FXbot mt4
        Marek Kvarda
        5 (1)
        Experts
        This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.32 (38)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.87 (30)
        Experts
        Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
        Golden Mirage mt4
        Michela Russo
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        KT Gold Drift EA MT4
        KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
        Experts
        ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
        EA Legendary Scalper MT4
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
        Blox
        Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
        5 (2)
        Experts
        One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
        ORIX mt4
        Leonid Arkhipov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
        Ninja Forex EA
        Samir Arman
        Experts
        Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
        Gold Trade Pro
        Profalgo Limited
        4.61 (23)
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        3.67 (3)
        Experts
        ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
        Gold Medalist
        Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
        Experts
        Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
        Swap Master MT4
        Thang Chu
        Experts
        Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
        The Golden Way
        Lin Lin Ma
        Experts
        The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
        Gold Garden MT4
        Chen Jia Qi
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
        Gold Mining EA
        Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
        Experts
        Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
        Aurum AI mt4
        Leonid Arkhipov
        4.94 (31)
        Experts
        UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was release
        GoldZ AI
        Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
        Experts
        GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
        Big Forex Players MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.81 (42)
        Experts
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        CyNera MT4
        Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
        2.87 (15)
        Experts
        CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
        One Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (15)
        Experts
        One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
        More from author
        Raff Channel indicator MT5
        Vadim Zotov
        4.71 (7)
        Indicators
        The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff. The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively. A similar version of the indicator for the MT4 terminal As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a sh
        FREE
        Total Lock
        Vadim Zotov
        4.6 (5)
        Experts
        Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
        Raff Channel indicator
        Vadim Zotov
        4.88 (25)
        Indicators
        The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff. The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively. A similar version of the indicator for the MT5 terminal As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a sh
        FREE
        Simple divergence
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        The indicator plots a curve of the difference between the values ​​of two trading instruments (currency pairs). The purpose of the indicator is to observe the processes of divergence and convergence of the values ​​of two trading instruments. The results obtained can be used for trading strategies of statistical arbitrage, pair trading, correlation, and others. Trading strategy The indicator is attached to the chart of any trading instrument. In the input parameters, the names of trading instr
        FREE
        Keltner Raschke indicator
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The indicator uses the Chester W. Keltner's channel calculation method, modified by the well-known trader Linda Raschke. Due to the modification, the calculated channel contains a much more complete overview of the price movements, which allows increasing the probability of an accurate prediction of the upcoming price movement. Unlike the classic Keltner method, the base line of the channel is plotted based on the Exponential Moving Average, and the Average True Range is used to calculate the up
        FREE
        HandMarket
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        HandMarket is an interactive trading robot. It works inside various market formations (descending and ascending trend channel, horizontal, narrowing or expanding flat, triangle, flag, etc.) The lines limiting these formations should be set by the user. Strategy Features Computer algorithms cannot precisely determine trend channels and other market shapes. Only a human can do it correctly. Using this robot, a person can draw a selected shape on the chart and trade inside the selected area. When
        Regression Channel double
        Vadim Zotov
        3.4 (5)
        Experts
        Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses. Strategy Features The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Ma
        Bollinger Channel
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        A robot is designed for trading on a real account. The robot trades inside a channel formed by Bollinger bands. Trades are only opened with trend, near the border line of the channel. Take Profit is set at the opposite side of the channel. Deals are always by stop losses. Trading Strategy Characteristics The robot calculates the channel formed by Bollinger bands. Market entries will be made near the channel borders if there is a sufficient gradient. Profit is fixed on the opposite side of the c
        Adaptive Lock
        Vadim Zotov
        4.86 (7)
        Experts
        Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
        Market Asymmetry
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Interactive assistant for manual trading on a real account. The robot monitors the phenomenon of market asymmetry, which occurs after the manual entry time has been set. It uses the price movement in any direction relative to the entry point. Provides implementation of many different trading strategies. Manual intervention in the process of deal management is allowed. Trading strategies You can use any strategy for manual trading based on tracking of the price deviation from the market entry po
        Raff and Bollinger
        Vadim Zotov
        4 (3)
        Experts
        The robot is intended for trading on a real account. Two channels are being constructed: Hilbert Raff and John Bollinger. The external Raff channel allows you to determine the direction of the global trend. Inside it, in the Bollinger channel, trade is conducted on a trend. Provision is made for disabling martingale and money management, transactions are protected by stop-loss. Features of the trading strategy The robot calculates two channels. The external channel is calculated by the method of
        Hand Pattern
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The robot is a semi-automatic, with a push-button control panel. A person determines arbitrary patterns (figures) of the market and directly on the chart restricts them to lines. Inside the specified pattern, the robot automatically trades, concluding and accompanying transactions. After the price leaves the pattern, trading stops until a new command of the person. Features of the trading strategy The trader finds on the chart any of the well-known patterns (oblique, tapering or widening trend
        Lock balancer
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
        Gap Professional
        Vadim Zotov
        4.75 (8)
        Experts
        Professional innovative system for trading on a live account. Based on patterns of closing gaps in price movements. The ability to adapt to any market. Minimum deposit of $ 10. Features of the trading strategy In the graphs of the movement of currency pairs, gaps are often formed. Usually they occur after days off or holidays. This is due to a change in some fundamental factors of the markets during the absence of trading. Therefore, immediately after the opening of the market, one can observe
        Day Breakout MT4
        Vadim Zotov
        Experts
        Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.  There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day Breakout MT5 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significan
        Day and Trail
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day and Trail MT5 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
        Le Chatelier MT4
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of eq
        Raff Scalper MT4
        Vadim Zotov
        Experts
        Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a similar version for the MT5 terminal Strategy. The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted in
        Total Lock MT4
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
        Gap Professional MT5
        Vadim Zotov
        Experts
        Professional innovative system for trading on a live account. Based on patterns of closing gaps in price movements. The ability to adapt to any market. Minimum deposit of $ 10. Features of the trading strategy In the graphs of the movement of currency pairs, gaps are often formed. Usually they occur after days off or holidays. This is due to a change in some fundamental factors of the markets during the absence of trading. Therefore, immediately after the opening of the market, one can observe
        Lock balancer MT5
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader’s money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will set the pending lock. With a sharp movement of the price against the trader, the lock becomes market, and therefore the loss does not increase. The main position is maintained and will bring profit as soon as the robot selects the right moment to unlock. The robot can be used to insure positions during manual trading, or as an addition to another robot. Principle
        Day Breakout MT5
        Vadim Zotov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day Breakout MT4 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significant
        Day and Trail MT5
        Vadim Zotov
        4 (1)
        Experts
        Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day and Trail MT4 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
        Le Chatelier
        Vadim Zotov
        Experts
        Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of eq
        Night horizontal
        Vadim Zotov
        Experts
        Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used
        Raff Scalper
        Vadim Zotov
        Experts
        Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a similar version for the MT4 terminal Strategy. The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted in
        Calendar DB
        Vadim Zotov
        Utilities
        The strategy tester of the MT5 terminal does not allow robots (advisers) to read the events of the economic calendar. Therefore, news robots cannot be tested and optimized in the strategy tester. The solution to this problem is the reading of events by the robot from a previously prepared external database, in which the events of the economic calendar are recorded. With the help of this utility, a Database File is generated from the economic calendar of the MT5 terminal. The File is created in
        Trend with calendar
        Vadim Zotov
        Experts
        Trading with the impact of dangerous news - the economic calendar is automatically analyzed. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. The main feature of the robot is the use of filtering news received from the economic calendar. Entries into the market are carried out only according to the trend, on rollbacks of oscillatory processes. Events are selected from the economic calendar at which it is dangerous to enter the market, and transactions are blocked near the time of th
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review