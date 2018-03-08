The Expert Advisor trades based on levels set by the user or an indicator (three indicators are built into the EA). The EA requires two lines for correct operation: one must be higher than the current price, and the other must be lower. The EA supports two line types: horizontal and trend lines. The two lines may have the same or different types. Lines can be used to draw a channel and set the EA to trade within the channel: buy at the lower line and sell at the upper line. It is also possible to arrange trading based on an upward or downward breakthrough of a certain price range: buy at the upper line and sell at the lower line.

The entry level can be shifted relative to the line. It is defined by the Trade Offset in points, and can be both positive and negative. The Expert Advisor uses averaging. Step and take profit are automatically calculated according to candlestick analysis.





Settings

Prohibit the work of an advisor - disable the EA operation.

- disable the EA operation. Top level name - name of the upper line.

- name of the upper line. Name of the lower level - name of the lower line.

- name of the lower line. Buy from the top line - buy at the upper line.

- buy at the upper line. Buy from the bottom line - buy at the lower line.

- buy at the lower line. Close on the general profit (On / Off) - close by the total profit (true/false).

- close by the total profit (true/false). Close the BUY direction in profit (On / Off) - close the BUY trades by profit (true/false).

- close the BUY trades by profit (true/false). Closing the SELL Profit Direction (On / Off) - close the SELL trades by profit (true/false).

- close the SELL trades by profit (true/false). Total profit (In currency) - total profit (in currency).

- total profit (in currency). BUY Profit (In currency) - BUY profit (in currency).

- BUY profit (in currency). Profit SELL (In currency) - SELL profit (in currency).

- SELL profit (in currency). Trade in two directions (On / Off) - trade in both directions (true/false).

- trade in both directions (true/false). Fixed TP (On / Off) - fixed take profit (true/false).

- fixed take profit (true/false). Fixed TP size - fixed take profit value.

- fixed take profit value. Trade Offset - shift the trade level.

- shift the trade level. Size of the initial lot - initial lot size.

- initial lot size. Slippage of the price - price slippage.

- price slippage. Factor - multiplier.

- multiplier. Advisor Item ID (Magic) - magic number.

- magic number. TF candles for calculating TP - timeframe of the candles to calculate take profit.

- timeframe of the candles to calculate take profit. Number of candles for calculating TP - the number of candles to calculate take profit.

- the number of candles to calculate take profit. TF candles to calculate the pitch - timeframe of candles to calculate the step.

- timeframe of candles to calculate the step. Number of candles to calculate the step - the number of candles to calculate the step.

- the number of candles to calculate the step. do not trade on Friday after / Monday until - disable trading at the time between Friday and Monday, specified below.

- disable trading at the time between Friday and Monday, specified below. Use a ban on trade at the end of the month - disable trading at the end and at the beginning of the month.

- disable trading at the end and at the beginning of the month. Time to start trading on Monday - time to start trading on Monday.

- time to start trading on Monday. The time of the end of trade on Friday - time to end trading on Friday.

- time to end trading on Friday. Start trading after N days of the beginning of the month - start trading N days after the beginning of the month.

- start trading N days after the beginning of the month. Complete trading for N days before the end of the month - end trading N days before the end of the month, inclusive.

On / off indicator - enable/disable the indicator. //Givonly - indicator of support and resistance levels

- enable/disable the indicator. //Givonly - indicator of support and resistance levels TF indicators - timeframe of the indicator.

- timeframe of the indicator. Display levels - H1 (on / off) - display the levels.

- display the levels. Display levels - H4 (on / off) - display the levels.

- display the levels. Display levels - D1 (on / off) - display the levels.

- display the levels. Display levels - W1 (on / off) - display the levels.

- display the levels. Thickness of levels - thickness of the levels.

- thickness of the levels. Support Color - color of the support level.

- color of the support level. Resistance level color - color of the resistance level.

- color of the resistance level. maximum number of orders - the maximum number of orders.