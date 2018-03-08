Sbob

The Expert Advisor trades based on levels set by the user or an indicator (three indicators are built into the EA). The EA requires two lines for correct operation: one must be higher than the current price, and the other must be lower. The EA supports two line types: horizontal and trend lines. The two lines may have the same or different types. Lines can be used to draw a channel and set the EA to trade within the channel: buy at the lower line and sell at the upper line. It is also possible to arrange trading based on an upward or downward breakthrough of a certain price range: buy at the upper line and sell at the lower line.

The entry level can be shifted relative to the line. It is defined by the Trade Offset in points, and can be both positive and negative. The Expert Advisor uses averaging. Step and take profit are automatically calculated according to candlestick analysis.


Settings

  • Prohibit the work of an advisor - disable the EA operation.
  • Top level name - name of the upper line.
  • Name of the lower level - name of the lower line.
  • Buy from the top line - buy at the upper line.
  • Buy from the bottom line - buy at the lower line.
  • Close on the general profit (On / Off) - close by the total profit (true/false).
  • Close the BUY direction in profit (On / Off) - close the BUY trades by profit (true/false).
  • Closing the SELL Profit Direction (On / Off) - close the SELL trades by profit (true/false).
  • Total profit (In currency) - total profit (in currency).
  • BUY Profit (In currency) - BUY profit (in currency).
  • Profit SELL (In currency) - SELL profit (in currency).
  • Trade in two directions (On / Off) - trade in both directions (true/false).
  • Fixed TP (On / Off) - fixed take profit (true/false).
  • Fixed TP size - fixed take profit value.
  • Trade Offset - shift the trade level.
  • Size of the initial lot - initial lot size.
  • Slippage of the price - price slippage.
  • Factor - multiplier.
  • Advisor Item ID (Magic) - magic number.
  • TF candles for calculating TP - timeframe of the candles to calculate take profit.
  • Number of candles for calculating TP - the number of candles to calculate take profit.
  • TF candles to calculate the pitch - timeframe of candles to calculate the step.
  • Number of candles to calculate the step - the number of candles to calculate the step.
  • do not trade on Friday after / Monday until - disable trading at the time between Friday and Monday, specified below.
  • Use a ban on trade at the end of the month - disable trading at the end and at the beginning of the month.
  • Time to start trading on Monday - time to start trading on Monday.
  • The time of the end of trade on Friday - time to end trading on Friday.
  • Start trading after N days of the beginning of the month - start trading N days after the beginning of the month.
  • Complete trading for N days before the end of the month - end trading N days before the end of the month, inclusive.
  • On / off indicator - enable/disable the indicator. //Givonly - indicator of support and resistance levels
  • TF indicators - timeframe of the indicator.
  • Display levels - H1 (on / off) - display the levels.
  • Display levels - H4 (on / off) - display the levels.
  • Display levels - D1 (on / off) - display the levels.
  • Display levels - W1 (on / off) - display the levels.
  • Thickness of levels - thickness of the levels.
  • Support Color - color of the support level.
  • Resistance level color - color of the resistance level.
  • maximum number of orders - the maximum number of orders.
  • On / off indicator - enable/disable the indicator. // PowerDynamiteAreas - indicator of support and resistance levels
  • Trade from levels 1 - trade based on levels 1.
  • Trade from levels 2 - trade based on levels 2.
  • Trade from levels 3 - trade based on levels 3.
  • TF indicator - timeframe of the indicator.
  • Priority levels (1-7) - priority of the levels.
  • Number of bars for calculation - the number of bars for calculation.
  • Distance between levels - distance between the levels.
  • Thickness of levels - thickness of the levels.
  • Number of displayed levels - the number of the displayed levels.
  • Resistance level color - color of the resistance level.
  • Support Color - color of the support level.
  • On / off indicator - enable/disable the indicator. // SupDem - indicator of support and resistance levels
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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