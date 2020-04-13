RSI Multiplier Pro

UPDATE 2020: download full source code - follow the link in the video

 

"RSI Multiplier Pro" is a fully automated short-term (M1/M5) and medium-term (H1/H4) trading robot.


No low spread needed!

The EA does use a strategy of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) combined with martingale.

RSI Expert Advisor automatically analyzes RSI-values. Each time the RSI comes from the overbought zone crossing the given upper level the robot will open sell-orders automatically. The lot-size will be increased exponentially with the editable multiplier. If the RSI enters the oversold zone all open sell-orders will be closed. This strategy is used in long- and short direction.

Basic EA settings are already configured for EURUSD (M5). Please test the settings which fit best to your chosen timeframe. With the right settings and enough initial deposit you can generate profit on each timeframe, symbol and even higher spreads.

Overview

  1. The EA has been optimized for EURUSD (M5).
  2. It is recommended to test your own settings first.
  3. You can use every Market (index, forex,…).
  4. You can use every timeframe.

Parameters

  • RSI_Layer - RSI-layers as equal distance from the bottom and from the top
  • RSI_Period – number of bars for the RSI calculation
  • TradingMode – choose between "Fixed Profit" for exit all trades with fixed profit. Use "Aggressive" for just trading with CCI-Strategy described in the video (Balance > 5000 recommended)
  • FixProfit– Fixed Profit in Dollar for exit all trades
  • xStartLots_multplr– first trade will be opened with min Lot of your broker multiplied with xStartLots_multplr.
  • MinDistance– only open a new trade with this min distance in points
  • Multiplier – base of the exponential lot size increase of martingale trades
  • MagicNumber - unique EA magic number

Filter:
Steve Foness
24
Steve Foness 2020.04.13 11:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review