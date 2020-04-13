"RSI Multiplier Pro" is a fully automated short-term (M1/M5) and medium-term (H1/H4) trading robot.





No low spread needed!

The EA does use a strategy of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) combined with martingale.

RSI Expert Advisor automatically analyzes RSI-values. Each time the RSI comes from the overbought zone crossing the given upper level the robot will open sell-orders automatically. The lot-size will be increased exponentially with the editable multiplier. If the RSI enters the oversold zone all open sell-orders will be closed. This strategy is used in long- and short direction.

Basic EA settings are already configured for EURUSD (M5). Please test the settings which fit best to your chosen timeframe. With the right settings and enough initial deposit you can generate profit on each timeframe, symbol and even higher spreads.

Overview

The EA has been optimized for EURUSD (M5). It is recommended to test your own settings first. You can use every Market (index, forex,…). You can use every timeframe.

Parameters