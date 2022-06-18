Raff Channel indicator MT5

4.71

The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff.

The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively.

A similar version of the indicator for the MT4 terminal

As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a short time. If the price remains outside the channel longer than usual or went far enough, it could mean a change in the trend. Thus, the channel contains fairly complete overview of the aggregate price movements, which allows predicting the upcoming price movement with a high probability.

Depending on the settings, the indicator can be applied to implement various strategies for trading within a channel or trading channel boundaries. The indicator can be used independently or in combination with other technical analysis tools.

It is possible to place two instances of the indicator with different calculation intervals on one chart at the same time. In this case, it is possible to improve the accuracy of market entries on a local trend with consideration of the global trend.

The indicator can be used in manual trading and in development of automatic trading systems.


Supporting Advisors

This indicator can be used to open initial transactions in trading advisors. It can be used both independently and in combination with other indicators. Examples of advisers are listed below (for MT4):

Peculiarities of the calculation formula

  1. The channel axis is calculated as a first-order regression at a given interval, using the Close prices.
  2. The standard deviation is calculated as 95% confidence area of the regression line.
  3. The upper and lower lines of the channel represent the boundaries of the confidence area, taking the coefficient of channel width into account.


Parameters

  • Number of bars - the number of bars to for calculating the channel (20...500);
  • Coefficient of the channel width - coefficient of channel width, (1...3.0).

The indicator can be used on any currency pair and any timeframe.

For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.


Reviews 11
Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:34 
 

Отличный

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:19 
 

całkiem dobry

alf2016
249
alf2016 2023.07.09 21:21 
 

Ein sehr guter anwendbarer Indikator Vielen Dank dir dafür Vadim

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Interactive assistant for manual trading on a real account. The robot monitors the phenomenon of market asymmetry, which occurs after the manual entry time has been set. It uses the price movement in any direction relative to the entry point. Provides implementation of many different trading strategies. Manual intervention in the process of deal management is allowed. Trading strategies You can use any strategy for manual trading based on tracking of the price deviation from the market entry po
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The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff. The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively. A similar version of the indicator for the MT5 terminal As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a sh
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The indicator plots a curve of the difference between the values ​​of two trading instruments (currency pairs). The purpose of the indicator is to observe the processes of divergence and convergence of the values ​​of two trading instruments. The results obtained can be used for trading strategies of statistical arbitrage, pair trading, correlation, and others. Trading strategy The indicator is attached to the chart of any trading instrument. In the input parameters, the names of trading instr
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Keltner Raschke indicator
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The indicator uses the Chester W. Keltner's channel calculation method, modified by the well-known trader Linda Raschke. Due to the modification, the calculated channel contains a much more complete overview of the price movements, which allows increasing the probability of an accurate prediction of the upcoming price movement. Unlike the classic Keltner method, the base line of the channel is plotted based on the Exponential Moving Average, and the Average True Range is used to calculate the up
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The strategy tester of the MT5 terminal does not allow robots (advisers) to read the events of the economic calendar. Therefore, news robots cannot be tested and optimized in the strategy tester. The solution to this problem is the reading of events by the robot from a previously prepared external database, in which the events of the economic calendar are recorded. With the help of this utility, a Database File is generated from the economic calendar of the MT5 terminal. The File is created in
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Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses. Strategy Features The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Ma
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A robot is designed for trading on a real account. The robot trades inside a channel formed by Bollinger bands. Trades are only opened with trend, near the border line of the channel. Take Profit is set at the opposite side of the channel. Deals are always by stop losses. Trading Strategy Characteristics The robot calculates the channel formed by Bollinger bands. Market entries will be made near the channel borders if there is a sufficient gradient. Profit is fixed on the opposite side of the c
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The robot is intended for trading on a real account. Two channels are being constructed: Hilbert Raff and John Bollinger. The external Raff channel allows you to determine the direction of the global trend. Inside it, in the Bollinger channel, trade is conducted on a trend. Provision is made for disabling martingale and money management, transactions are protected by stop-loss. Features of the trading strategy The robot calculates two channels. The external channel is calculated by the method of
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The robot is a semi-automatic, with a push-button control panel. A person determines arbitrary patterns (figures) of the market and directly on the chart restricts them to lines. Inside the specified pattern, the robot automatically trades, concluding and accompanying transactions. After the price leaves the pattern, trading stops until a new command of the person. Features of the trading strategy The trader finds on the chart any of the well-known patterns (oblique, tapering or widening trend
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5 (5)
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Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
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4.75 (8)
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Professional innovative system for trading on a live account. Based on patterns of closing gaps in price movements. The ability to adapt to any market. Minimum deposit of $ 10. Features of the trading strategy In the graphs of the movement of currency pairs, gaps are often formed. Usually they occur after days off or holidays. This is due to a change in some fundamental factors of the markets during the absence of trading. Therefore, immediately after the opening of the market, one can observe
Day Breakout MT4
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Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.  There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day Breakout MT5 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significan
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Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day and Trail MT5 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
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Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of eq
Night horizontal MT4
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used
Raff Scalper MT4
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a similar version for the MT5 terminal Strategy. The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted in
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Gap Professional MT5
Vadim Zotov
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Professional innovative system for trading on a live account. Based on patterns of closing gaps in price movements. The ability to adapt to any market. Minimum deposit of $ 10. Features of the trading strategy In the graphs of the movement of currency pairs, gaps are often formed. Usually they occur after days off or holidays. This is due to a change in some fundamental factors of the markets during the absence of trading. Therefore, immediately after the opening of the market, one can observe
Lock balancer MT5
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5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader’s money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will set the pending lock. With a sharp movement of the price against the trader, the lock becomes market, and therefore the loss does not increase. The main position is maintained and will bring profit as soon as the robot selects the right moment to unlock. The robot can be used to insure positions during manual trading, or as an addition to another robot. Principle
Day Breakout MT5
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Experts
Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day Breakout MT4 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significant
Day and Trail MT5
Vadim Zotov
4 (1)
Experts
Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day and Trail MT4 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
Le Chatelier
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of eq
Night horizontal
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used
Raff Scalper
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a similar version for the MT4 terminal Strategy. The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted in
Trend with calendar
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Trading with the impact of dangerous news - the economic calendar is automatically analyzed. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. The main feature of the robot is the use of filtering news received from the economic calendar. Entries into the market are carried out only according to the trend, on rollbacks of oscillatory processes. Events are selected from the economic calendar at which it is dangerous to enter the market, and transactions are blocked near the time of th
Total Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Simple AI
Vadim Zotov
Experts
An intelligent robot with its own unique neural network for trading gold on a real account. The trader does not need to configure anything. A new neural network has been created specifically for this robot, providing highly accurate fully automated trading without trader intervention. The built-in neural network allows the system to dynamically adapt to changes in market volatility. The neural network is trained to use a trend-following trading strategy. It employs proprietary methods to evaluat
HotNews
Vadim Zotov
Experts
High-impact news trading — the robot automatically analyzes major market-moving economic events. No martingale or other high-risk strategies are used. All trades are protected with stop losses. HotNews is a fully automated trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform that uses one of the strongest market drivers — high-impact economic news . The robot analyzes the news calendar and opens trades during periods of maximum market volatility. Market entry is performed using pending orders placed shor
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NazifAlMajdi
24
NazifAlMajdi 2025.08.24 14:32 
 

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Gavião Branco
74
Gavião Branco 2025.05.02 14:06 
 

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Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:34 
 

Отличный

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:19 
 

całkiem dobry

pattaya112
278
pattaya112 2024.01.08 19:10 
 

bis jetzt ist er ganz gut :-)

alf2016
249
alf2016 2023.07.09 21:21 
 

Ein sehr guter anwendbarer Indikator Vielen Dank dir dafür Vadim

volga99
145
volga99 2023.03.29 07:58 
 

спасибо отличный индикатор.удачи Вадим. на каком тм лучше всего по этому индикатору лучше всего работать?

Khairol
183
Khairol 2022.12.06 02:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AJ_
85
AJ_ 2022.11.16 17:43 
 

Great Indicator

hucior
24
hucior 2022.11.06 09:14 
 

very good

jose3905
84
jose3905 2022.06.25 01:01 
 

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