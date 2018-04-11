Raff Channel indicator

4.88

The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff.

The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively.

A similar version of the indicator for the MT5 terminal

As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a short time. If the price remains outside the channel longer than usual or went far enough, it could mean a change in the trend. Thus, the channel contains fairly complete overview of the aggregate price movements, which allows predicting the upcoming price movement with a high probability.

Depending on the settings, the indicator can be applied to implement various strategies for trading within a channel or trading channel boundaries. The indicator can be used independently or in combination with other technical analysis tools.

It is possible to place two instances of the indicator with different calculation intervals on one chart at the same time. In this case, it is possible to improve the accuracy of market entries on a local trend with consideration of the global trend.

The indicator can be used in manual trading and in development of automatic trading systems.


Supporting Advisors

This indicator can be used to open initial transactions in trading advisors. It can be used both independently and in combination with other indicators. Examples of advisers are listed below:

    Peculiarities of the calculation formula

    1. The channel axis is calculated as a first-order regression at a given interval, using the Close prices.
    2. The standard deviation is calculated as 95% confidence area of the regression line.
    3. The upper and lower lines of the channel represent the boundaries of the confidence area, taking the coefficient of channel width into account.


    Parameters

    • Number of bars - the number of bars to for calculating the channel (20...500);
    • Coefficient of the channel width - coefficient of channel width, (1...3.0).

    The indicator can be used on any currency pair and any timeframe.

    For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.

    Reviews 38
    Lupacchiotta
    330
    Lupacchiotta 2025.09.11 09:20 
     

    Thanks to the developer for this lovely gift. I use two time periods on the chart and the results are remarkable. It really gives a general idea of ​​the market. In any case, it needs to be combined with other indicators to confirm the idea. Many thanks.

    jerrylew2020
    294
    jerrylew2020 2023.11.15 12:19 
     

    Thank you very much.

    aodthth
    440
    aodthth 2023.09.20 05:57 
     

    Very very useful indicator. Thank you very much

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    Lupacchiotta
    330
    Lupacchiotta 2025.09.11 09:20 
     

    Thanks to the developer for this lovely gift. I use two time periods on the chart and the results are remarkable. It really gives a general idea of ​​the market. In any case, it needs to be combined with other indicators to confirm the idea. Many thanks.

    jerrylew2020
    294
    jerrylew2020 2023.11.15 12:19 
     

    Thank you very much.

    aodthth
    440
    aodthth 2023.09.20 05:57 
     

    Very very useful indicator. Thank you very much

    jcsepulveda
    46
    jcsepulveda 2023.09.14 16:48 
     

    Exelente indicador muchas gracias por su aporte

    Vadim Zotov
    31350
    Reply from developer Vadim Zotov 2023.09.14 18:02
    Thank you! I wish you success in trading and big profits!
    14001040
    27
    14001040 2023.08.20 12:49 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vadim Zotov
    31350
    Reply from developer Vadim Zotov 2023.08.21 19:47
    Thanks for the kind words!
    You can install several indicators, set different parameters for them.
    alf2016
    249
    alf2016 2023.07.11 20:40 
     

    Super gut anwendbarer Indikator Vielen Dank.

    Happy Scalper
    1040
    Happy Scalper 2023.02.02 05:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vadim Zotov
    31350
    Reply from developer Vadim Zotov 2023.02.04 16:47
    I'm glad I helped you. Use on health!
    bux
    244
    bux 2023.01.19 20:47 
     

    ок

    345ty
    44
    345ty 2023.01.09 15:18 
     

    good Good indicator.

    lestam25
    14
    lestam25 2022.11.30 17:07 
     

    Отличный индюк, спасибо.

    Ko-saku Takagita
    448
    Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.29 01:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Keokone
    819
    Keokone 2022.06.26 23:20 
     

    Good tool, thanks.

    deimy
    553
    deimy 2022.04.04 06:39 
     

    Good indicator. Thank you

    عبدالله خدایی
    50
    عبدالله خدایی 2022.03.13 20:32 
     

    good

    Dai Aha
    18
    Dai Aha 2021.11.15 02:16 
     

    Good

    mohdidrus
    1140
    mohdidrus 2021.07.20 05:21 
     

    Great app for channel trend technique. Automatically plotted and therefore can give a different perspective to the set ups.

    Fernando Alonso
    1055
    Fernando Alonso 2021.05.02 19:01 
     

    Very good ¡¡¡¡

    Andrey Bakhilin
    488
    Andrey Bakhilin 2021.04.17 15:15 
     

    Great multi-time frame trend tool.

    Roger
    612
    Roger 2021.03.31 12:09 
     

    Clean, uncomplicated and gets right to the point quickly and the point is, is there a trend and which way is it going?

    Zachary David Cox
    923
    Zachary David Cox 2021.03.02 17:26 
     

    Excellent!

    12
    Reply to review