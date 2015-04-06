Raff Scalper MT4

Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.

There is a similar version for the MT5 terminal

Strategy.

The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted into a market position, the transaction is supported in order to obtain maximum profit. Various algorithms for trailing stop loss and take profit are possible. In a calm market, mainly at night, this allows you to get a stable profit in the statistics of many transactions.

Settings

    Main parameters

    • Comment — comments on the settings (any text);
    • Magic — magic number for position;
    • Language — message language of the robot (Eng/Rus);
    • Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);

      Raff channel

      • Number of bars — number of bars to calculate the channel;
      • Coefficient of the channel width — channel width factor (0.5-3);

      Time of tradin

    • Trading start hour — trading start time, (20-23) hour ;
    • Number of hours to trade — number of hours devoted to trading (1-6);

      • Trailing

      • Trailing take profit of a position —  method of trailing the take-profit of a position (No trailing — without trailing, Only in the profit zone — trailing only when the take profit is in the profit zone, Trailing always — trailing in any case, regardless of the state of the take profit);
      • Trailing stop loss of a position —  method of trailing the stop loss of a position (No trailing — without trailing, When TP is in the loss zone — trailing stop loss only when take profit is in the loss zone);

      Recovery of deposit

      • Use deposit recovery — apply the deposit recovery function (Yes/No);
      • Multiple lot for recovery mode — lot increase factor for recovery (1.1 - 4);
      • Maximum recovery attempts — maximum number of attempts to recovery the deposit (1-10);

      Auxiliary parameters

      • Initial stop loss —  initial stop loss, points; 
      • Maximum spread —  maximum allowable spread, points;
      • Clearance — clearance behind characteristic levels, points.

      Features of use

      The default parameters are optimized for IC Markets broker quotes, Raw Spread account, for EURUSD, M5 timeframe. Shoulder preferably 1:500. Deposit from $10, but $300 is desirable for a quick overclock. You can use other brokers with low spreads and fast execution.

      The robot is equipped with a deposit recovery function. If a losing trade has turned out on this trading instrument, then a one-time increase in the lot is performed to compensate for the resulting loss. But this is not a martingale. Unlike martingale, there is no further increase in the lot, so there is no danger to the deposit. The vast majority of trades are profitable, so the resulting loss is usually compensated in the next step. In rare cases, several steps with the same lot are possible, after which the robot returns to normal mode with minimal risk. The robot also works successfully when the recovery function is disabled.
      If optimization is needed for other currency pairs and brokers, I will tell the buyer in detail about its features in a personal message.

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