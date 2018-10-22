Hand Pattern

5

The robot is a semi-automatic, with a push-button control panel. A person determines arbitrary patterns (figures) of the market and directly on the chart restricts them to lines. Inside the specified pattern, the robot automatically trades, concluding and accompanying transactions. After the price leaves the pattern, trading stops until a new command of the person.

Features of the trading strategy

The trader finds on the chart any of the well-known patterns (oblique, tapering or widening trend channel, horizontal flat, triangle, flag, pendant, etc.) and designates it by limiting lines manually. This eliminates errors and inaccuracies inherent in purely machine algorithms. A robot trades from one border of a given pattern to another border multiple times, until the price goes beyond the limits of the pattern. After that, the trade stops and the robot waits for new instructions from the trader.

Buttons on the control panel

  • Trading/Setting - switching the operating modes: "Trade" or "Manual setting of pattern boundaries";
  • Raff/Custom - switching pattern type: "Raff channel" or "Customizable";
  • Stop if exit - to stop trading when the price goes out of the pattern once (Yes/No);
  • Change TP  - to move the take-profit after the shift of the pattern boundary (Yes/No);
  • Change SL  - to move the stop-loss after the shift of the pattern boundary (Yes/No);
  • Close ALL - close all orders;
  • Reset - reset to the initial state (the initial state is set by the input parameters).

Basic input parameters

  • Magic - magic number of orders;
  • Task - current task (Trading, Manual setting of pattern boundaries);
  • Language messages - (English, Russian);
  • Lot  - lot of orders.

Parameters that determine the trading strategy

  • Pattern typeRaff channel  Customizable;
  • Number of bars - number of bars for building the Raff channel;
  • Coefficient of the channel width - width factor for building the Raff channel;
  • Direction of work - select the direction of work (Automatically, only BUY or only SELL);
  • Stop if exit - to stop trading when the price goes out of the pattern once (Yes/No);
  • Change TP  - to move the take-profit after the shift of the pattern boundary (Yes/No);
  • Change SL  - to move the stop-loss after the shift of the pattern boundary (Yes/No);
  • Criteria (%) - distance to the border of the pattern (% of the width of the pattern along the vertical), at which to place the order;
  • Step change goals (pips) - step to change placed order targets (points).

Recommendations for use

This robot can be used on 5 and 4-bit accounts. The initial deposit is from $10. Currency pair and timeframe can be set any. You can simultaneously include multiple copies of the robot in one trading terminal (with different Magic). If the market pattern is correctly set, several profitable trades should be obtained in one work cycle and one loss-making transaction is possible (shown in the screenshots). Loss-making transaction is obtained in the case of going beyond the border of the pattern against the trend. But the amount of profit should be greater than the resulting loss. Features of robot testing are shown on video.

It is not advisable to simply start the robot and wait for a profit. Such trade will not be optimal.

The correct start of the robot is carried out in 2 stages:

1. Manually set the boundaries of the pattern. To do this, press the Setting button. The robot will draw two lines, by which the trader must manually designate the boundaries of the pattern on the chart. By default, the Raff channel build mode is turned on, it should be disabled with the Custom button and manually on the graph move the bounding lines so that they cover the desired pattern that is currently present on the market. The robot will remember the position of the lines.

2. Start of trade. To do this, press the button Trading. The robot will work by setting and escorting orders when the entry criteria is met.

The robot trades while the price moves within the specified pattern on a trend. When the price leaves the zone of the pattern, the robot stops working. In this case, the limiting lines become red. To restart the robot, you must specify a new pattern. To do this, press the Setting button, and again manually designate the new pattern with lines. Then re-run the trade by clicking the Trading button.


Reviews 2
Gimel Abayon Roda
408
Gimel Abayon Roda 2026.03.31 03:09 
 

I am currently using this tool in trading. It works in combination with my strategy. The risk reward ratio is reasonable for every trade. It actually depends on how wide is the trend channel you created. I like the feature of this ea wherein the tp and the sl will move in the direction of the trend. Yuu can also turn it off anytime.

drnsf
1038
drnsf 2019.07.13 23:14 
 

Very attractive idea to combine the thoughts of a developer and manual trader,The basic is that you control if you want the trade giving the right channel in the manual mode all the other is a matter of the advisor.I follow the Vadim's developments because the risk is controlled and he is very helpful.

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Gimel Abayon Roda
408
Gimel Abayon Roda 2026.03.31 03:09 
 

I am currently using this tool in trading. It works in combination with my strategy. The risk reward ratio is reasonable for every trade. It actually depends on how wide is the trend channel you created. I like the feature of this ea wherein the tp and the sl will move in the direction of the trend. Yuu can also turn it off anytime.

drnsf
1038
drnsf 2019.07.13 23:14 
 

Very attractive idea to combine the thoughts of a developer and manual trader,The basic is that you control if you want the trade giving the right channel in the manual mode all the other is a matter of the advisor.I follow the Vadim's developments because the risk is controlled and he is very helpful.

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