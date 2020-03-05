Gap Professional MT5

Professional innovative system for trading on a live account. Based on patterns of closing gaps in price movements. The ability to adapt to any market. Minimum deposit of $ 10.


Features of the trading strategy

In the graphs of the movement of currency pairs, gaps are often formed. Usually they occur after days off or holidays. This is due to a change in some fundamental factors of the markets during the absence of trading. Therefore, immediately after the opening of the market, one can observe large jumps in prices (gaps). Gaps can also occur on regular trading days when important news comes out, and this triggers a sharp increase in volatility. An important regularity is clearly manifested in such market segments - after the occurrence of a gap, the price tends to return to its original value. This phenomenon is called gap closure. The gap close partially or completely, the probability of this is quite high, which allows you to get a stable profit on such movements.

The robot uses these market properties. It is equipped with all types of protections and interlocks, allowing stable operation in adverse conditions of a real account. The robot recognizes the occurrence of a gap, measures its magnitude, and by the nature of the further behavior of the price decides to enter the market in the direction of closing the gap. Moreover, for each position, the robot calculates individual goals, depending on the conditions prevailing in the market.

A distinctive feature is the ability to use the tick criterion for analyzing price movements. It allows you to accurately determine the beginning of the movement towards the close of the gap, it is practically inertialess, which allows you to almost completely use the price movement to get profit.

The robot accompanies the position. For this, various types of trailing are provided, which can significantly reduce trading risks. Automatic money management adapts transactions lot  to the accumulated volumes and allows reinvesting the funds received. All this makes the robot work as safe and efficient as possible.

Gaps are relatively rare, so the robot does not open positions often. But transactions are very accurate and open with increased volume, providing high trading efficiency.

Options

  • Comment — comments on the settings (any text);
  • Magic — magic number for positions;
  • Language — message language of the robot (Eng / Rus);
  • Trading days — allowed trading days (Only monday / All days);
  • Max spread when opening — maximum spread at which position opening is allowed (points, if 0 - do not control the spread);
  • Size of the gap — minimum gap size, more than which it is allowed to open deals (points);
  • Coefficient of the take profit — gap share used for profit (0.2-1.0);
  • Tick criterion — tick criterion (number of ticks in the direction of closing the gap, 0 - do not use the criterion);
  • Lot selection — lot management method (Automatic money management / Fixed lot);
  • Lot for 1000 units of free margin — lot per 1000 units of available funds of the base currency (for automatic money management);
  • Fixed lot — fixed lot for work without money management;
  • Stop loss — initial stop loss (points);
  • Type of trailing — type of trailing (No trailing / Simple trailing / By extremes of candles);
  • Start trailing — when to start trailing (Immediately / Only when no loss);
  • Trailing step — stop loss move step during trailing (points).

Recommendations for use

The robot can be used to trade on any accounts. Preferred accounts with 5-digit quotes, low spread and high speed. The leverage of the account is preferably not less than 1:500.

The best results are obtained on GBPJPY.

Optimization over time is not required if market parameters do not change. However, when switching to other brokers, especially with an increase in the spread, optimization may be necessary.

New set-files will be posted here on the Comments page.

If optimization is needed, I will tell the buyer details of it in a personal message.

If you have questions, write me a private message. I am pleased to help on any issue.


Recommended products
Gold Grok
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) Day Тип Artificial intelligence Минимальный депозит 1500 USD (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с ЛЮБЫМ брокером ДА Запуск без предварительных настроек ДА Данный эксперт представляет собой ансамблевую систему моделей, обученный на пространстве синтезированных фракталов высокой размерности Второго уровня. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2343812?source=Site+Profile+Seller Ключевые особенности: Безопасность депозита Не использу
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Hi I'm   NESCO / - I am a fully automatic robot expert and independently analyze the market and make trading decisions. I have my own server for getting financial events in the world. I can work for you 24/5 without your intervention and notify you with a message on the phone If your attention is needed; My main feature is the methodology of data flow analysis, which allows me to simultaneously trade dozens of strategies. >Conditions: Minimum deposit:  100USD or the equivalent; Leverage: form
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
Experts
“ Smart Golden” is a product designed specifically for the gold market, using a scalping strategy. And it doesn't use management methods like Martingale, grid, and hedging.  We use AI tools(machine learning) to extract robust features from historical gold data, which are then encoded directly into “Smart Golden”. As we do not continuously train on specific historical data (fitting) or ChatGPT forecast, we can minimize the possibility of overfitting to the greatest extent. Trading Signals Curre
MaxiPro Average Euro MT5
Deniati Ndraha
Experts
MaxiPro Average Euro uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading. Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for othe
BoomAndCrashEA
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
The BoomAndCrashEA , based on vector machine learning, is an advanced trading tool that uses the latest advances in computing technology to analyze the forex market and predict future price movements. The Expert Advisor will use vector machine learning to learn huge amounts of historical data and quickly and efficiently detect patterns in the market. It will use a sophisticated and complex proprietary algorithm which uses advanced mathematical calculations to solve complex problems and optimize
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
IGold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
IGold AI  is a new  EA  with a dvanced technology  New technology manipulated by AI and machine learning, where it diversifies in the comparison of the price of  XAUUSD  and  Ranges in database  , thus destructuring it and finding possible potential orders to do a unique scalping. Artificial intelligence works   mainly with our server, we have incorporated a unique technology where when you compare the price, it will compare it again on our server in real time to compare other markets and match
AuRange Hunter EA
Akapop Srisang
5 (1)
Experts
AuRange Hunter EA AuRange Hunter EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open. The system employs two distinct strategies to capture
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Bulk closing MT5
Xin You Lin
Experts
This EA will not automatically open the position, open the position needs the user manually!! MT5 position profit/loss up to the set amount of automatic closing EA\n will open the position is the apprentice, will close the position is the master, when all your order profit reaches the amount you set, the ea will automatically help you to close the position in bulk, the loss value will also be all closed Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
Demavend EA MT5
Miroslav Rubes
Experts
Introducing Revolutionary Self-Learning EA with Monte Carlo Simulation This Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced trading strategies with state-of-the-art risk management. With integrated Monte Carlo simulation, it elevates your trading to a whole new level of safety and profitability. Main Features and Benefits Adaptive Trading Strategy Dynamic threshold values: EA automatically adjusts its trading parameters based on market conditions. Multi-indicator filtering: Uses ADX, ATR, RS
FREE
Nexa Aurum
William Da Silva Matos
Experts
Nexa Aurum MT5 — Probability-Driven Grid EA Nexa Aurum is a probability-based trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines confirmation-driven entries with an adaptive grid + martingale recovery . It’s built to avoid bad starts (buying at tops / selling at bottoms) using multi-signal confirmations and a volatility/news filter —and to capitalize on natural price bounces with controlled layering, drawdown caps, and equity/margin protection. Live signal :   https://nexa-aurum-signal.williamtayllo
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Experts
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Buffalo Trader BOT
Douglas Serra Braga Junior
Experts
The Buffalo Trader BOT is the most complete QUANT solution on the market. With it you'll be able to create any strategy you want, and better, without tying yourself to specialist models that only perform specific tasks. With Buffalo, you will have a true ally for your operations, as you will have the freedom to define, test and train the best Quantitative Trading models using a single and powerful tool. See what you can do with your Buffalo Robot BASIC DEFINITIONS OF STRATEGY Define names for
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
BTMM Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
5 (1)
Experts
BTMM Expert or Beat the Market Maker Broker EA is based on Support and resistance level,Pivot points and lots of indicator has been used to create this Expert, Scalper fast in fast out EA Although it can be a swing also. Lotsize : Fixed Lots Optional : Trailing Stops Close Trades when another confirmation or opposite order is coming. Good and give good results on high volatility markets/instruments specially. MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65824 Risk Warning: Trading
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
Reverse Scalping
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I will explain a bit about this EA. This EA uses the Hedging Scalping system. Initially, the EA will open Buy and Sell orders for hedging. And when the buy signal occurs, the Sell order will be closed so that the buy order can make a profit. and open the Sell Hedging order as before For this EA's Input, I made it a Calculate Lot to allow the Balance to grow exponentially. As for the other values is about Graph strength where you can optimize the appropriate values
RS Volatility Expert Advisor MT5
Tino Viehweg
Experts
RS Volatility Expert Advisor (RSV EA) MT5 Important preliminary note: The RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) is not over-fitted. The program code of the RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) is based on honest forex trading over the last few years. The RS Volatility EA MT5 is a simple trend-following Expert Advisor and is therefore ideal for trading beginners. The RSV EA is an EA that generates orders based on signals from the RS Volatility MTF indicator. The RSV EA trades the first order and builds a grid a
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
5 (1)
Experts
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
Break US
Mauro Lomazzi
Experts
Break US MT5 Overview: Break US is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading approach. With sophisticated algorithms and advanced market analysis, Break US autonomously opens, manages, and closes positions, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Pre-optimized and ready to go, this EA works on the US30/DJI market with a 12-minute timeframe. The only information you need to provide is the risk percentage for each trade. Features: Complete Automation : Hands-Free T
XAU Auto Buy EA MT5
Lie Ning Mao
Experts
EA Features Highlights Smart Order Management: Supports global order switch, dynamic max position calculation, time interval control, etc. Flexible Take Profit & Stop Loss: Supports dynamic stop loss, floating loss protection, trailing stop and other profit protection mechanisms. SAR Signal Filtering: Uses Parabolic SAR trend signals for more accurate entry points. Advanced Risk Control: Built-in account balance, margin ratio and other risk management mechanisms to ensure trading safety. Multi-
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.05 (22)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (6)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.61 (23)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.74 (35)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
More from author
Raff Channel indicator MT5
Vadim Zotov
4.71 (7)
Indicators
The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff. The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively. A similar version of the indicator for the MT4 terminal As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a sh
FREE
Total Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Raff Channel indicator
Vadim Zotov
4.88 (25)
Indicators
The indicator plots a trend channel using the technique by Gilbert Raff. The channel axis is a first-order regression. The upper and lower lines show the maximum distance the Close line had moved away from the axis line. Therefore, the upper and lower lines can be considered as resistance and support lines, respectively. A similar version of the indicator for the MT5 terminal As a rule, most movements of the price occur within a channel, going beyond the support or resistance line only for a sh
FREE
Simple divergence
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator plots a curve of the difference between the values ​​of two trading instruments (currency pairs). The purpose of the indicator is to observe the processes of divergence and convergence of the values ​​of two trading instruments. The results obtained can be used for trading strategies of statistical arbitrage, pair trading, correlation, and others. Trading strategy The indicator is attached to the chart of any trading instrument. In the input parameters, the names of trading instr
FREE
Keltner Raschke indicator
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator uses the Chester W. Keltner's channel calculation method, modified by the well-known trader Linda Raschke. Due to the modification, the calculated channel contains a much more complete overview of the price movements, which allows increasing the probability of an accurate prediction of the upcoming price movement. Unlike the classic Keltner method, the base line of the channel is plotted based on the Exponential Moving Average, and the Average True Range is used to calculate the up
FREE
HandMarket
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
HandMarket is an interactive trading robot. It works inside various market formations (descending and ascending trend channel, horizontal, narrowing or expanding flat, triangle, flag, etc.) The lines limiting these formations should be set by the user. Strategy Features Computer algorithms cannot precisely determine trend channels and other market shapes. Only a human can do it correctly. Using this robot, a person can draw a selected shape on the chart and trade inside the selected area. When
Regression Channel double
Vadim Zotov
3.4 (5)
Experts
Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses. Strategy Features The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Ma
Bollinger Channel
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
A robot is designed for trading on a real account. The robot trades inside a channel formed by Bollinger bands. Trades are only opened with trend, near the border line of the channel. Take Profit is set at the opposite side of the channel. Deals are always by stop losses. Trading Strategy Characteristics The robot calculates the channel formed by Bollinger bands. Market entries will be made near the channel borders if there is a sufficient gradient. Profit is fixed on the opposite side of the c
Adaptive Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.86 (7)
Experts
Adaptive Lock is an interactive assistant for manual trading, which minimizes the losses at any movement of the price against the trader and allows the profit to grow when the price moves in the right direction. Strategy Any manual trading strategy can be used. The adaptive position locking algorithm implemented by Adaptive Lock can be used instead of stop loss for any order, including manually opened ones. Place the initial lock line instead of the conventional stop loss. The robot monitors th
Market Asymmetry
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Experts
Interactive assistant for manual trading on a real account. The robot monitors the phenomenon of market asymmetry, which occurs after the manual entry time has been set. It uses the price movement in any direction relative to the entry point. Provides implementation of many different trading strategies. Manual intervention in the process of deal management is allowed. Trading strategies You can use any strategy for manual trading based on tracking of the price deviation from the market entry po
Raff and Bollinger
Vadim Zotov
4 (3)
Experts
The robot is intended for trading on a real account. Two channels are being constructed: Hilbert Raff and John Bollinger. The external Raff channel allows you to determine the direction of the global trend. Inside it, in the Bollinger channel, trade is conducted on a trend. Provision is made for disabling martingale and money management, transactions are protected by stop-loss. Features of the trading strategy The robot calculates two channels. The external channel is calculated by the method of
Hand Pattern
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Experts
The robot is a semi-automatic, with a push-button control panel. A person determines arbitrary patterns (figures) of the market and directly on the chart restricts them to lines. Inside the specified pattern, the robot automatically trades, concluding and accompanying transactions. After the price leaves the pattern, trading stops until a new command of the person. Features of the trading strategy The trader finds on the chart any of the well-known patterns (oblique, tapering or widening trend
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
Experts
Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
Gap Professional
Vadim Zotov
4.75 (8)
Experts
Professional innovative system for trading on a live account. Based on patterns of closing gaps in price movements. The ability to adapt to any market. Minimum deposit of $ 10. Features of the trading strategy In the graphs of the movement of currency pairs, gaps are often formed. Usually they occur after days off or holidays. This is due to a change in some fundamental factors of the markets during the absence of trading. Therefore, immediately after the opening of the market, one can observe
Day Breakout MT4
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.  There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day Breakout MT5 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significan
Day and Trail
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Experts
Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day and Trail MT5 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
Le Chatelier MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Experts
Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of eq
Night horizontal MT4
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used
Raff Scalper MT4
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a similar version for the MT5 terminal Strategy. The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted in
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Lock balancer MT5
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader’s money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will set the pending lock. With a sharp movement of the price against the trader, the lock becomes market, and therefore the loss does not increase. The main position is maintained and will bring profit as soon as the robot selects the right moment to unlock. The robot can be used to insure positions during manual trading, or as an addition to another robot. Principle
Day Breakout MT5
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Experts
Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day Breakout MT4 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significant
Day and Trail MT5
Vadim Zotov
4 (1)
Experts
Entry upon breakout of daily volatility. Exit using a trailing stop. Deposit recovery function after drawdown. No risky strategies. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day and Trail MT4 Strategy. The entry is performed in case of a breakdown of the extremum of the previous day. This usually happens when market volatility increases, so in the event of a breakout, the price travels a significant distance. The robot tracks suc
Le Chatelier
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Night scalping using Le Chatelier's principle of dynamic balance. Accounting for the features of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. The trading strategy is based on the principle of dynamic balance, formulated by the French scientist Le Chatelier. According to this principle, a system that is in a state of stable equilibrium, under external influence, tends to return to a state of eq
Night horizontal
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used
Raff Scalper
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Scalping in the trend channel by Gilbert Raff. Development for real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a similar version for the MT4 terminal Strategy. The robot builds a trend channel using the Gilbert Raff method. The direction of the trend is determined by the slope of the channel. The robot places pending limit orders only in the direction of the trend. After the order is converted in
Calendar DB
Vadim Zotov
Utilities
The strategy tester of the MT5 terminal does not allow robots (advisers) to read the events of the economic calendar. Therefore, news robots cannot be tested and optimized in the strategy tester. The solution to this problem is the reading of events by the robot from a previously prepared external database, in which the events of the economic calendar are recorded. With the help of this utility, a Database File is generated from the economic calendar of the MT5 terminal. The File is created in
Trend with calendar
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Trading with the impact of dangerous news - the economic calendar is automatically analyzed. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. The main feature of the robot is the use of filtering news received from the economic calendar. Entries into the market are carried out only according to the trend, on rollbacks of oscillatory processes. Events are selected from the economic calendar at which it is dangerous to enter the market, and transactions are blocked near the time of th
Filter:
sasha-nt1
338
sasha-nt1 2020.04.21 08:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Victor Minaev
2564
Victor Minaev 2020.03.11 15:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review