Dhlplus
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The HL-Plus Expert Advisor has many settings for trading, the ability to trade one lot or a set of orders on a grid, the ability to work with a loop of orders, it is possible to increase the number of orders according to a given algorithm, as well as reduce the number of orders based on accumulated profit, there is also a functionality Expert Advisor settings for trading on a given trend. https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1749787?source=Site+Signals+My