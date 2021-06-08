SFT Up Down Trend

The indicator detects the direction of the trend and colours the candles on the chart accordingly.





Allows you to enter the trade at the beginning of the movement





The easiest way to set up the indicator





Can be used on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies, as well as when working with binary options





Distinctive features

Shows the trend direction

Does not re-draw

Easy and accurate adjustment;

Works on all timeframes and all symbols;

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Suitable for manual trading and EA development. Can be used in conjunction with other indicators for more accurate entries and additional signal confirmation. Can be used in conjunction with other indicators for more accurate entries and additional signal confirmation.





Indicator settings

iPeriod - indicator period;

Recommendations for trading

When a red candlestick appears, open Sell or Put (for options)

When a blue candlestick appears, open Buy or Call (for options)

The direction of the trade should be in the direction of the trend on the higher timeframe.

Exit from a trade on a return signal or on the set SL and TP.

When using the SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1...2 SL.

SFT Local Trend Signal indicator Proven to work well in conjunction with the

Other variants are also possible, in the process of trading you will be able to work out the most convenient for you tactics.





Click here for more information and for a detailed overview of our trading methods:









We wish you a stable and profitable trading.





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