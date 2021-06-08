SFT Up Down Trend
- Indicators
-
Artem KuzminALL PRODUCTS ▶️ https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/zombiezorrofx/seller
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- Version: 1.0
The indicator detects the direction of the trend and colours the candles on the chart accordingly.
Allows you to enter the trade at the beginning of the movement
The easiest way to set up the indicator
Can be used on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies, as well as when working with binary options
Distinctive features
- Shows the trend direction
- Does not re-draw
- Easy and accurate adjustment;
- Works on all timeframes and all symbols;
- Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
- Suitable for manual trading and EA development.
Indicator settings
- iPeriod - indicator period;
Recommendations for trading
- When a red candlestick appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
- When a blue candlestick appears, open Buy or Call (for options)
- The direction of the trade should be in the direction of the trend on the higher timeframe.
- Exit from a trade on a return signal or on the set SL and TP.
- When using the SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1...2 SL.
Proven to work well in conjunction with the SFT Local Trend Signal indicator
Other variants are also possible, in the process of trading you will be able to work out the most convenient for you tactics.
Click here for more information and for a detailed overview of our trading methods:
We wish you a stable and profitable trading.
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