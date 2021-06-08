Trading strategies with indicator SFT Up Down Trend

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4, based on SFT Up Down Trend indicator

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)





Trading can be done at any timeframe.





It can be scalping or intraday, or medium or long-term, depending on your preference.





SFT Up Down Trend indicator is the basis for opening trades. Theindicator is the basis for opening trades.





You can trade using this indicator alone.





SFT Local Trend Signal arrow indicator for more accurate order entry You can also use thearrow indicator for more accurate order entry





Now we will consider in details the options for opening, maintaining and closing positions with either one or two indicators.





At the end of the article, you can download a ready-made template with all its settings, as well as links to the indicators with descriptions and detailed video reviews of their features.

Installation and Configuration

Find more details on how to choose, install, test for free and buy indicators on YouTube in video tutorials





The settings described in this manual are for the EURUSD currency pair.

For other symbols, you may need to further adjust the parameters of the indicator.

After a little experimentation, you can find settings for any trading instrument.





SFT Up Down Trend trading strategy





SFT Up Down Trend indicator settings:





iPeriod = 20





Trading rules

When a certain colour candle appears on the SFT Up Down Trend indicator, this is the signal to open trades:





When a red candlestick appears, open a Sell or Put (for options)

Open Buy or Call (for options) on a blue candlestick

The direction of the open transactions must match the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe, and the current candle on it must be the same colour.

If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, focus, respectively, on H4, D1 and W1.





Exit from the position is carried out on the exposed orders of SL and TP.

The SL should be set for the nearest extremum and TP should be 1 to 2 times the size of the SL.













For more accurate entries and false signal filtering it is recommended to use an additional trend indicator.





SFT Local Trend Signal works perfectly as such an addition The arrow indicatorworks perfectly as such an addition





It increases the reliability and accuracy of entry considerably.









It is recommended to use this strategy only with reliable and proven brokers, who have no withdrawal problems.





It is desirable to have ECN, NDD, STP or PRO accounts with small spreads and low transaction fees.





Before you decide to open a trading account, be sure to check on the internet reviews about your broker.













here you can find reliable and trustworthy brokers. Well, if you have trouble choosing a company,





You can trust these companies.





There were no problems during the long experience of cooperation with them.





Always adequate trading conditions, quality support and fast withdrawal of funds.





LIST HERE Choose any of them:









Try some of our other indicators,

Some of them are completely free, while others are paid, but with the possibility of free self-testing.

Find a full list of our products here: SFT Official













Indicator and its review:

SFT Up Down Trend Indicator: https://mql5.com/8bna7 Indicator:

SFT Up Down Trend indicator : https://youtu.be/NqECX4hQs5A Video overview of theindicator :









We wish you a stable and profitable trading!

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