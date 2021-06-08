Trading strategies with indicator SFT Up Down Trend

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Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4, based on SFT Up Down Trend indicator
Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
Trading can be done at any timeframe.
It can be scalping or intraday, or medium or long-term, depending on your preference.
The SFT Up Down Trend indicator is the basis for opening trades.
You can trade using this indicator alone.
You can also use the SFT Local Trend Signal arrow indicator for more accurate order entry
Now we will consider in details the options for opening, maintaining and closing positions with either one or two indicators.
At the end of the article, you can download a ready-made template with all its settings, as well as links to the indicators with descriptions and detailed video reviews of their features.
Installation and Configuration
Find more details on how to choose, install, test for free and buy indicators on YouTube in video tutorials
The settings described in this manual are for the EURUSD currency pair.
For other symbols, you may need to further adjust the parameters of the indicator.
After a little experimentation, you can find settings for any trading instrument.
SFT Up Down Trend trading strategy
SFT Up Down Trend indicator settings:
iPeriod = 20
Trading rules
When a certain colour candle appears on the SFT Up Down Trend indicator, this is the signal to open trades:
When a red candlestick appears, open a Sell or Put (for options)
- Open Buy or Call (for options) on a blue candlestick
- The direction of the open transactions must match the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe, and the current candle on it must be the same colour.
If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.
When trading on M15, M30 and H1, focus, respectively, on H4, D1 and W1.
Exit from the position is carried out on the exposed orders of SL and TP.
The SL should be set for the nearest extremum and TP should be 1 to 2 times the size of the SL.
For more accurate entries and false signal filtering it is recommended to use an additional trend indicator.
The arrow indicator SFT Local Trend Signal works perfectly as such an addition
It increases the reliability and accuracy of entry considerably.
It is recommended to use this strategy only with reliable and proven brokers, who have no withdrawal problems.
It is desirable to have ECN, NDD, STP or PRO accounts with small spreads and low transaction fees.
Before you decide to open a trading account, be sure to check on the internet reviews about your broker.
Well, if you have trouble choosing a company, here you can find reliable and trustworthy brokers.
You can trust these companies.
There were no problems during the long experience of cooperation with them.
Always adequate trading conditions, quality support and fast withdrawal of funds.
Choose any of them: LIST HERE
Try some of our other indicators,
Some of them are completely free, while others are paid, but with the possibility of free self-testing.
Find a full list of our products here: SFT Official
Indicator and its review:
SFT Up Down Trend Indicator: https://mql5.com/8bna7
Video overview of the SFT Up Down Trend indicator : https://youtu.be/NqECX4hQs5A
We wish you a stable and profitable trading!
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