Fast and quick
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 27 November 2025
- Activations: 5
This EA is a fully automatic expert built for the EURUSD, GBPUSD currency pair ONLY.
This EA does not use Martingale and Grid.
This EA has been tested for more than 10 years in Strategy Tester .
This EA trades in H1 frame ONLY
Before you buy Matrix EA, take note of the risks involved:
This EA does not use Martingale and Grid.
This EA has been tested for more than 10 years in Strategy Tester .
This EA trades in H1 frame ONLY
Before you buy Matrix EA, take note of the risks involved:
- Past performance does not guarantee future returns (EA can also lose money).
- The tests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but are therefore unable to convert results to live trading)
- Any unusual reversal could be mistaken for fast movement due to sudden news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use stop loss orders, but the execution of the SL is up to your broker.
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