Fast and quick


This EA is a fully automatic expert built for the EURUSD, GBPUSD currency pair ONLY.
This EA does not use  Martingale and Grid. 
This EA has been tested for more than  10 years in Strategy Tester .
This EA trades in H1 frame ONLY


 Before you buy Matrix EA, take note of the risks involved:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future returns (EA can also lose money).
  • The tests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but are therefore unable to convert results to live trading)
  • Any unusual reversal could be mistaken for fast movement due to sudden news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use stop loss orders, but the execution of the SL is up to your broker.



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Profalgo Limited
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.07.10 14:44 
 

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