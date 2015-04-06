Einstein Is back

This EA is the advanced system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF + CHFJPY, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD

Recommended timeframe: M5

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about details

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Advanced News Filter
  • Auto GMT detection
  • Self Diagnostic System
  • Negative Swap Filter
Backtests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

  • Please allow web requests to the following URLs for news filter and GMT detection (delete spaces!):

      1. http: //ec.forexprostools.com
      2. https: //www. worldtimeserver.com


    Please, check the guide if you have questions!

    Requirements

    • The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
    • The EA should run on a VPS continuously

    Setting

    • Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening new trades
    • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
    • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
    • Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
    • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
    • Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position closing
    • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
    • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
    • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
    • Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions
    Strategy
    • Symbols separated by comma - list of pairs to trade. Suffix needs to be included if your broker uses one!
    • Hour to Start/Stop Placing Orders - when to start/stop placing pending orders. Set Smart Time Filter to false if you want to optimize these parameters
    • Smart Time Filter - on/off smart time filter
    • Hour to Stop Trading (on Friday) - hour to stop trading (on Friday). All open positions will be closed at this hour
    • New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter
    • StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips
    • Hide StopLoss - on/off SL hiding
    • Rollover Time Filter - on/off the rollover filter
    • Swap Filter - cancels trading on Wednesday evening in the direction of the negative swap
    • Max Negative Swap, in pips - max negative swap
    • News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter
    Others
    • Trade Comment - comment
    • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
    • ShowPanel -  on/off Info-panel
    • GMT/DST Test - GMT offset in winter and DST in Tester. This parameter has no effect on live trading



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    Experts
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