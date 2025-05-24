Confident trader

Confident trader is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for multi-currency dynamics and completely adaptable to your needs. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot evaluates historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals.

The robot opens positions every day, from Monday to Friday, and all positions are protected with Take Profit, Stop Loss and various other configurations to suit your preferences, whether more aggressive or conservative. 

To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions are set to default; we provide tested sets that we will share with you—just send us a DM.

Features

  • Compatible with all brokers
  • Popular assets: Multi-currency/Stocks/Indices/Metals
  • The robot opens positions daily
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation: With just a few clicks, the EA will be running independently
  • All positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss 
  • Continuous development of the project based on customer and team suggestions, with all updates provided free of charge
  • Informative panel displaying daily pips, current market session, and more

Parameters:

  • Lots: lot size
  • Take Profit: set by default, no need for adjustments
  • Stop Loss: set by default, no need for adjustments

How to Get Started:

  1. After purchasing the EA, send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation (from the Purchases tab). After confirmation, you will gain access to exclusive sets configured by the developers.
  2. Enable AutoTrading on your platform, add the EA to the M15 chart for your preferred asset, upload our set, set the lot size, and you’re ready to go. The configuration process has been simplified, requiring you to only adjust the lot size.
  3. Golden Scalper can be used with any Forex broker and on any account, but we recommend accounts with low spreads, a minimum deposit of $1000, and leverage between 1:100 and 1:1000.
  4. We suggest running the robot on a VPS to maintain a 24/7 connection and testing the robot on a demo account before using it on a real account.

Information:

  • Pair: Multi-currency
  • Timeframe: M5/M15/M30
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:1000
  • Account types: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, or ECN

We provide excellent support at every step.


More from author
Conscious spirit oracle EA
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to detect a trend reversal by trading multiple instrument The algorithm used here is accurately detects the trend based on neural network in all the major symbols in the market and generates entry and exit signals. The Expert Advisor has aggressive management and trading methods, which allows you to get big profits in a short time. The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 1000 .. $ Preferred amount 2500  The trading timeframe is M15 / H1 / H4 / D1. •
FREE
Moonlight pro
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to detect a trend reversal by trading multiple instrument The algorithm used here is accurately detects the trend based on neural network in all the major symbols in the market and generates entry and exit signals. The Expert Advisor has aggressive management and trading methods, which allows you to get big profits in a short time. The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 1000 .. $ Preferred amount 2500  The trading timeframe is M15 / H1 / H4 / D1. •
FREE
Smart Squid EA
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
We sell products only on MQL market , if you have seen somewhere to resell with cheaper price , it must be a    faked version   and 100% sure the performance is not real   . Also will not be supported by us . I am appreciated to join our game and do not risk a cent on   faked version   .  Boosting performance   is allowed , Please contact me after purchase about how to get free version of indicator and daily analysis . Upgraded 4.0 to all pairs also good to use . if you want to improve your   m
FREE
Keep It Short Simple
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
Only 10 copies for: $99 !!! Next price will be: $199 DOWNLOAD the set file for H1 or D1 time frame. Get the Set files other customers you can find in the file bank folder in the Private Customers Chat This expert advisor is designed specifically for trading on EUR/USD and grid strategy. The mathematical grid strategy allows you to optimize trading by opening a new orders to average profits so that a series of orders is closed consistently with a profit. The EA has a mobile trading panel for m
FREE
Einstein Is back
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
This EA is the advanced system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a  long-term stable growth . It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, a
FREE
Turtle fast movement
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Indicators
This trend following system was designed by   Dennis Gartman   and   Bill Eckhart , and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader. The main rule is   "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)" . Example
Fast and quick
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
** READ THIS VERY CAREFULLY **   This EA is a fully automatic expert built for the      EURUSD, GBPUSD  currency pair ONLY. This EA  does   not use  Martingale and Grid.  This EA  has been tested for more than      10 years  in Strategy Tester . This EA  trades in H1 frame ONLY   Before you buy Matrix EA, take note of the risks involved: Past performance does not guarantee future returns (EA can also lose money). The tests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the
