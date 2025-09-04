Zodiac maniac EA

4.78

Introducing  Zodiac maniac EA , the groundbreaking MQL4 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious EURUSD pair. Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years ! 

Zodiac maniac EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Zodiac maniac EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively. 

This unique strategy allows Zodiac maniac EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of multiple smaller positions and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15/ M30 / H1 / H4
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 
  • Minimum lot size: 0.01 
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
Specifications:
  • Trade EURUSD
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)



Reviews 10
Yong Xiang Yang
350
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:12 
 

Very good！

fxsaman369
15
fxsaman369 2025.11.12 17:55 
 

perfect and profitable for gold and bitcoin

Hadi Jahaniyan
18
Hadi Jahaniyan 2025.10.28 15:21 
 

Hi.I test it three times.It is very good but it takes only long positions.Also a question : Does anyone have mq4 file of this Ea?

