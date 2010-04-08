Smart Squid EA
- Experts
- Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
- Version: 1.0
We sell products only on MQL market , if you have seen somewhere to resell with cheaper price , it must be a faked version and 100% sure the performance is not real . Also will not be supported by us . I am appreciated to join our game and do not risk a cent on faked version .
Boosting performance is allowed , Please contact me after purchase about how to get free version of indicator and daily analysis .
- Upgraded 4.0 to all pairs also good to use .
- if you want to improve your manual trading skills , YOLO is a good tool for you to train your manual trade , if your decision is not too horrible , YOLO will help you TP , and you can start your next decision
- PM me after purchase for free version of indicator
You Vote every day , if your decision match with the trend I coded into YOLO by clicking the button Buy or Sell - > Start Trading !
This is trying to protect your account for long term (Over 20% in month from my signal )
Squid EA is a safe martingale strategy but easy to use on all currencies . Also for manual users to trade with panel on the chart .
- Full Auto trade the direction with trends to prevent a huge drawdown
- trading panel for users to choose direction
- All hidden TP and hidden breakeven price
- Mobile apps orders control
- (Please do not use another EA in the same account )
- 2000 USD to start or any cent account
Main features :
- There are 3 ways to open orders : use buy on or sell on button . It will open automatically that day until next day market open .
- Mobile open 0.01 (first order) , it will help you to close your orders .
- Use the button on the chart buy or sell to open .
- Prevent from suddenly trend reverse
Our EA style :
- We do not offer any trial version
- We do not trust any backtesting result
- Please only use one EA in the same account
- No .set file to make a fully Dynamic strategy to fit different brokers and currency
- Upgrade to the newest version always
- Ping is not important
- Ask me for the setup before use
DISCLAIMER:
Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. Please run on Demo before go to live . Always start from lower risk and learn how to control an robot .