Aurum Trade Director Messenger

Aurum Trade Director Messenger.

Aurum Trade Director Messenger is an Expert Advisor that does not place trades when connected to a chart in Metatrader 4, but it displays information about closed and open trades for currency pairs and/or Magic Numbers. For the order selection it uses the Input Variables explained below in this document. The interval time can be set for automatically refresh the display. Also the accountinfo is displayed. Finally, a notification can be send to the Metaquotes ID in your Metatrader 4 APP on your mobile phone when the profit/loss has changed by a certain amount on your Account. You can use the mobile phone APP MetaTrader 4 to look for what is happening with your account. The MetaTrader 4 APP for mobile phone shows the Metaquotes ID to be used in your MetaTrader 4 software on your pc or VPS.

The EA is available at: www.mql5.com 

Attach the EA  to any chart and adjust the input parameters as you wish and click OK. Most inputs have default values which can be changed by the user.

This EA uses a monospaced font. If you are using a VPS, rightclick the Desktop, choose Display setting, click Advanced scaling settings and set Custom scaling to “100”.

Enjoy !



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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