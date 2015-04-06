Midas Touch on Gold

Midas Touch on Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. The signals are based on price movements with high probability of winning and low risk.

EA is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Price $ 39 is available for 5 purchases only. Next price: $ 55

Feature:

Fully automated trading 24/5.

Recommend:

Only use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD.
The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12.
Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 1000 USD (0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance, better 2000 USD).


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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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