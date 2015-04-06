Price $ 39 is available for 5 purchases only. Next price: $ 55

EA is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Midas Touch on Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. The signals are based on price movements with high probability of winning and low risk.

Fully automated trading 24/5.

Recommend:

Only use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD.

The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12.

Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 1000 USD (0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance, better 2000 USD).