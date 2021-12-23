Epic Gold
- Experts
- Thi Tra Mi Duong
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 21 August 2023
- Activations: 20
Epic Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk.
The EA uses smart strategies to trade and manage positions efficiently.
This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).
EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default.
Feature:
Recommend:
+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 500 USD (with 0.01 lot)*** We always recommend our clients to experiment with a demo account first, so that you understand how the EA works and the ups and downs of the market. You need to understand that no EA is the holy grail, there will always be cycles of loss and cycles of profit. You need to accept losing orders and wait for profitable trades later. After you have a good experience with the demo account then you can start with a real account with a small lot size, and you only increase lot size when you are sure that the EA meets your expectations.
I was seeking for an Not-Forex EA, because I have in my live-Accounts a very fine Nightscalper. For psychological reasons I needed a tool that makes reasonable trades over the day, but trades not or not much in the night. So I found that it could be a good idea, to trade gold over the day. There are many many EAs here on MQL5 and in the net that will do this job. I tested around 50 Gold-EAs, some cheap, some expensive, some I found here an could test using testversions. Some are good, most are bad, some are really awesome but way too expensive for me. So I bought the Epic gold EA in November last year. Saw the backtest here and was really impressed. At next I do backtest by myself from 2015 until now. Again, the results are impressive. So I came to the conclusion that this EA can read history and all the tests are worthless. In the middle of january - I had not found what I was looking for - I gave 'Epic' another try, this time in a Live-Demo-account. And because there was no statement for 2022 here, I tested this year again with fresh data... From 1k to 25,6k with money management and from 1k to 4,3k without that. Long Story short: Now I'm live in three accounts and every day comes stable money in. Today alone 90,- USD (~2,5% for my deposit in summary...), which is more than the price for this EA. Used Brokers are: ICmarkets, RoboForex, Admiral. Most underated Gold EA in the market and a complete steal for this price!