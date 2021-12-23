Epic Gold

3.67

Epic Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk.

The EA uses smart strategies to trade and manage positions efficiently.

This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).

EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter. 
 + Position trailing stop is used.
 + Winrate > 80%.

Recommend:

 + Use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD.
 + The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12.

 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 500 USD (with 0.01 lot)

*** We always recommend our clients to experiment with a demo account first, so that you understand how the EA works and the ups and downs of the market. You need to understand that no EA is the holy grail, there will always be cycles of loss and cycles of profit. You need to accept losing orders and wait for profitable trades later. After you have a good experience with the demo account then you can start with a real account with a small lot size, and you only increase lot size when you are sure that the EA meets your expectations.


Reviews 3
ronny1111
1041
ronny1111 2023.02.10 16:29 
 

I was seeking for an Not-Forex EA, because I have in my live-Accounts a very fine Nightscalper. For psychological reasons I needed a tool that makes reasonable trades over the day, but trades not or not much in the night. So I found that it could be a good idea, to trade gold over the day. There are many many EAs here on MQL5 and in the net that will do this job. I tested around 50 Gold-EAs, some cheap, some expensive, some I found here an could test using testversions. Some are good, most are bad, some are really awesome but way too expensive for me. So I bought the Epic gold EA in November last year. Saw the backtest here and was really impressed. At next I do backtest by myself from 2015 until now. Again, the results are impressive. So I came to the conclusion that this EA can read history and all the tests are worthless. In the middle of january - I had not found what I was looking for - I gave 'Epic' another try, this time in a Live-Demo-account. And because there was no statement for 2022 here, I tested this year again with fresh data... From 1k to 25,6k with money management and from 1k to 4,3k without that. Long Story short: Now I'm live in three accounts and every day comes stable money in. Today alone 90,- USD (~2,5% for my deposit in summary...), which is more than the price for this EA. Used Brokers are: ICmarkets, RoboForex, Admiral. Most underated Gold EA in the market and a complete steal for this price!

Samuel Samir Ferrag
930
Samuel Samir Ferrag 2022.10.13 20:56 
 

Profitable EA, need to have no less than 1000 usd better 2000 and you will get profits each month. Excellent support!

Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
King Scalper USDCAD
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
King Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  USACAD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system re
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.67 (6)
Experts
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
Baby Shark Trader
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Baby Shark Trader is a smart trading system developed over the years and continuously improved. The EA uses trend and momentum scalping strategies. When the signal appeared, it quickly entered and then exited the position quickly. The strategy has an exclusive Stop Loss strategy to protect the account and optimize performance. Because the EA's Stop Loss is a complex and flexible market-based strategy, there are no specific parameters for Stop Loss. Stop Loss will be triggered under specific
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system.
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
Experts
A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Moving Average Crossover EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading. The system includ
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Candlesticks
Rizwan Khan
Experts
Based on candlesticks patterns. Different candlesticks patterns included with buy and sell on pattern recognition without stoploss and limit. Sell at peaks and buy at bottoms or follow a trend. A simple EA based on century old chart patterns. EA also uses extensions to established patterns and takes more than one buy or sell trades following a buy or sell trade and closes all previous buy or sell trades on a reverse pattern. 
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
EA Golden Cat MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping at night. The EA is based on a complex trading system at night. The essence of the Adviser's strategy boils down to the fact that the expert determines the calmer moments on the chart using complex mathematical calculations and then if there are good moments to enter the market, the adviser opens pending orders. The EA uses complex algorithms to recognize Trend and Flat situations on the charts. The EA automatically adjusts GMT for each broker (not for the strategy tes
Gold Scanner EA
Md Atiqul Islam
Experts
Gold Scannar CI Averaging Martingale EA   Smart. Adaptive. Powerful. Built for Professionals. The CCI Averaging With TP, Equity Protect, Martingale EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on market momentum shifts using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) signals. It intelligently scales into positions using an adaptive martingale strategy , with built-in hedging logic and equity protection for enhanced risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who underst
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimiz
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimiz
The ORB Guardian MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
ORB Guardian – Opening Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection A fast, reliable breakout EA engineered for prop-firm challenges and disciplined intraday trading. No martingale. No grid. Pure rule-based execution. Why Traders Choose ORB Guardian • Auto sync trades on our professional trading journal • Automatic Opening Range Breakout entries • One-Signal or Confirmation breakout modes • Built-in Prop Firm Protection (daily/weekly/monthly/total drawdown limits) • Auto-stop trading when limits or p
EA Magic Sand MT4
Reni
4.31 (26)
Experts
EA Description MagicSand is a sophisticated multi-layer grid trading Expert Advisor that uses three independent entry systems with advanced money management, risk control, and filtering mechanisms. The EA employs a martingale-like strategy with configurable lot multipliers and distance between orders. Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347704 Sets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page4#comment_58487038 News EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comme
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor XAU FLUX is a professional trading robot designed for fast and disciplined trading in the gold market. It is developed for traders aiming to achieve consistent profits from small daily price movements. Key Features: XAU FLUX uses an advanced scalping system that operates on the M1 & M5 timeframe to evaluate micro opportunities in the market. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify suitable entry points and automatically open
More from author
Micro Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
3.67 (3)
Experts
Welcome to the newest product. The Mirco Scalper EA is packed with the latest trading strategies for speculating in the forex market. The EA calculates Price Action and Tick Data volatility to find the best trading opportunities with high winrate. EA works with currency pairs and Gold. All trading orders have Stop Loss. You can set Stop Loss values that match your risk criteria. This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone.  No need for set files or complicated settings. You
Angel Gold
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Welcome to my products store. Introducing EA Angel Gold, the newest product dedicated to Gold. The EA programs effective scalper trading strategies with monitored signals and enters the market when there are overbought, oversold fluctuations and reversals. EA's strategy has Stop Loss available with short distances to protect accounts and reduce risks. So you can use EA with accounts with small balances from 100 USD. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large
Golden Bee
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Golden Bee is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk. EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones. This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.   + Position trailing stop is used.  + Winrate
Sharker
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Introducing automated trading robots for the Gold and forex markets with advanced and revolutionary trading strategies. Robot Sharker is programmed based on AI algorithms and Price Action strategies to find the best trading signals, combining scalper methods and intelligent position management. Trading orders have high accuracy and outstanding winrate efficiency. EA Sharker has a simple and easy-to-use interface. No need for complicated settings, no need for set files to configure. If you have n
Midas Touch on Gold
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Midas Touch on Gold is a fully automated trading strategy. The signals are based on price movements with high probability of winning and low risk. EA is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). Price $ 39 is available for 5 purchases only. Next price: $ 55 Feature: Fully automated trading 24/5. Recommend: Only use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD. The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12. Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 1000 USD (0.01 lot per 1000 USD balance, b
Predator GBPUSD
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA   Predator GBPUSD  is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. The EA is developed and tested over the years. Algorithms have been optimized for high performance trades. EA is specially developed for GBPUSD . Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.  +   Position trailing stop is used .  + Easy to setup, just set defaults.  +  Winrate > 82%. Recommen
Auto Gold Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Auto Gold Trading has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk. This EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones. Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD). EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.   +   Position trailing stop is used.  + Winrate > 90%. Recommend:  + Use EA with
Golden Wings
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Golden Wings is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2015-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Alway
Goblin Gold Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Goblin Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading robot that has been developed over the years. EA's trading strategy has been optimized for Gold with a unique strategy based on Price Action and basic indicators. This is a scalper strategy so it usually trades in a short period of time, trades are closed quickly with Stop Loss and Trailing Stop. EA has optimized settings and now it's simple to use for everyone. You just need to set your Lot Size. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 w
Baby Shark Trader
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Baby Shark Trader is a smart trading system developed over the years and continuously improved. The EA uses trend and momentum scalping strategies. When the signal appeared, it quickly entered and then exited the position quickly. The strategy has an exclusive Stop Loss strategy to protect the account and optimize performance. Because the EA's Stop Loss is a complex and flexible market-based strategy, there are no specific parameters for Stop Loss. Stop Loss will be triggered under specific
Monkey Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Monkey Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning. Monkey Scalper uses advanced algorithms to look for trade entries when price volatility is high and retracements are present, combined with good trading positions. This results in quick and profitable trades, taking the guesswork out of manual trading. Settings:  + Spread Limit: 30 ~ 50 points  + Money Management (MM): True or False  + Auto Lot S
Celestial Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Expert Advisor Celestial Trading is an automated trading robot for forex and gold markets. EA's strategy is tested and developed over the years with many improvements in algorithm and performance. It tracks price movements and momentum in overbought and oversold areas with a high probability of reversal. Trades with Stop Loss and Take Profit settings for account protection. It will also perform trailing to protect the profits of the trades. Although EA's strategy is suitable for Gold and curren
Moving Speed Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Moving Speed Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning. The EA uses moving averages to filter the trend, although this trending strategy is simple it works well. Combine the relative volatility of price cycles to determine the best entry position. EA's strategy always uses Stop Loss to protect the account. The EA is suitable for accounts with small balances. You can refer to the Set Files at commen
Auto Gold Strategy
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
The Gold market with a lot of volatility always brings many trading opportunities. We continuously research and develop unique trading strategies for Gold and synthesize them into EA Auto Gold Strategy. This is an automatic trading robot exclusively for the Gold market, it is programmed to integrate 3 trading strategies, each strategy is a different set of signal logic rules. You can experiment with strategies and choose your favorite in the settings panel. The EA has a simple and easy to use se
Eclipse Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Welcome! I'm pleased to introduce my latest automated trading robot, Eclipse Trading EA, designed specifically for trading forex and gold currency pairs. Eclipse Trading uses a scalping strategy based on Price Action to generate signals that typically have a high probability of success. Additionally, the EA incorporates sophisticated strategies for closing floating positions to safeguard your trading account. You can use the EA Specter Scalper with Gold and 28 currency pairs. Currency pairs shou
Moon Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Moon Trading is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. The Expert's simple and effective strategy tracks price and volume movements to trigger trading signals. The EA is programmed with smart and advanced algorithms, it adapts to each currency pair, has all settings optimized and is simple to use. The EA is suitable for currency pairs and Gold. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Alwa
Maverick Trading
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Introducing the latest products for the Forex and Gold markets. Automatic trading robot follows advanced algorithms with strategies developed and optimized over many years. Expert Advisor Marverick is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. It will be perfect for beginners who want to grow their accounts fast as well as for professionals who wants to to trade multiple pairs with bigger accounts. This EA's simple and effective trading strategy is high pr
Shining Angel
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Shining Angel is a fully automated trading system based purely on Price Action, without any lagging indicators. It applies a simple yet powerful algorithm to monitor data tick ranges and generate precise trading signals. The strategy is optimized for high-performance trades on low-spread pairs. Settings + Spread Limit: 30 to 50 + Money Management (MM): True or False + Risk: 1.0 to 3.0 (if MM True) + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False) + Stop Loss: 500 + Take Profit: 500 + Trailing Stop: 10
Filter:
1708769781Aa
44
1708769781Aa 2024.01.18 21:00 
 

Big stop low profit

ronny1111
1041
ronny1111 2023.02.10 16:29 
 

I was seeking for an Not-Forex EA, because I have in my live-Accounts a very fine Nightscalper. For psychological reasons I needed a tool that makes reasonable trades over the day, but trades not or not much in the night. So I found that it could be a good idea, to trade gold over the day. There are many many EAs here on MQL5 and in the net that will do this job. I tested around 50 Gold-EAs, some cheap, some expensive, some I found here an could test using testversions. Some are good, most are bad, some are really awesome but way too expensive for me. So I bought the Epic gold EA in November last year. Saw the backtest here and was really impressed. At next I do backtest by myself from 2015 until now. Again, the results are impressive. So I came to the conclusion that this EA can read history and all the tests are worthless. In the middle of january - I had not found what I was looking for - I gave 'Epic' another try, this time in a Live-Demo-account. And because there was no statement for 2022 here, I tested this year again with fresh data... From 1k to 25,6k with money management and from 1k to 4,3k without that. Long Story short: Now I'm live in three accounts and every day comes stable money in. Today alone 90,- USD (~2,5% for my deposit in summary...), which is more than the price for this EA. Used Brokers are: ICmarkets, RoboForex, Admiral. Most underated Gold EA in the market and a complete steal for this price!

Samuel Samir Ferrag
930
Samuel Samir Ferrag 2022.10.13 20:56 
 

Profitable EA, need to have no less than 1000 usd better 2000 and you will get profits each month. Excellent support!

Reply to review