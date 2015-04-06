Sharker

Introducing automated trading robots for the Gold and forex markets with advanced and revolutionary trading strategies. Robot Sharker is programmed based on AI algorithms and Price Action strategies to find the best trading signals, combining scalper methods and intelligent position management. Trading orders have high accuracy and outstanding winrate efficiency.

EA Sharker has a simple and easy-to-use interface. No need for complicated settings, no need for set files to configure. If you have no experience, just apply the default settings.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Position trailing stop is used.
 + Easy to setup, just set defaults.
 + Winrate > 85%

Settings:

 + Money Management: True of False.
 + Auto Lot Size: 2.0 (work if MM = True, = 2.0 means 0.2 lot with every 10,000 USD balance).
 + Manual Lot Size: your lot size value (if MM = False)
 + Max Trades: 30
 + Trailing Stop: 10 points
 + Velocity: 100 (price fluctuations to generate signals)

Recommend:

 + Time Frame: M5.
 + Pairs: Gold and low spread currency pairs.
 + Use VPS for low latency.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 500 USD.


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