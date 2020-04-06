Auto Gold Trading
- Experts
- Thi Tra Mi Duong
- Version: 3.6
- Activations: 20
EA Auto Gold Trading has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance with low risk.
This EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones.
Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).
EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default.
Feature:
+ Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
+ Position trailing stop is used.
+ Winrate > 90%.
Recommend:
+ Use EA with GOLD, XAUUSD.
+ The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12.
+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 500 USD (with 0.01 lot)
+ Recommend spread = 10 to 20 points.