Loss Recovery Trader

This robot attempts to recover losing trades.

Place a trade and if it moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm initiates.

An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels will be taking place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels.

Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades are closed with a combined profit or approximate breakeven.





To use

1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA)

2) Configure your recovery region settings (Gap Pips/TP Pips / Lot Calculations)

3) Adjust your risk preferences

4) All others are optionals





Usage

1. Initial trade Settings

FistTrade option allows you to select the method the first trade opens

option allows you to select the method the first trade opens External_Manual_Trade : Manually opened trade



EA_Panel: Buttons for opening Trades on Screen



External_EA_Trade : Opened by an external EA (remember to match the magic numbers between the EAs)



Moving Average: A Moving Average strategy



Buy /Sell Continuous: For Non Stop Buy /Sell



Lot: Lot Value

Take Profit: Take Profit in Pips

2. Set recovery Settings

Recovery Pips Gap : Pips to be lost in order for an opposite direction trade to opened

: Pips to be lost in order for an opposite direction trade to opened Recovery Profit Pips : Pips to be won by the last trade for the recovery to complet

: Pips to be won by the last trade for the recovery to complet Recovery Trades Type: Instant or Pending (Instant recommended)

Instant or Pending Set Take Profit At Profit Exit Levels (not recommended) : For selecting if trades will close with TP/SL or instant trades

If the option is false(as recommended) can configure the following two

Min Profit Amount To Exit Trades : Trades to be in profit before closing

Protective TP and SL : A wider TP/SL is added to trades in case MT4 is disconnected





A wider TP/SL is added to trades in case MT4 is disconnected Hedge_Trade_Start: Set at how many trades the recovery shall begin.Good for when using external grid strategies. (Default 1)

RecoveryLotMethod option allows you to select the method the Recovery lot sizes get calculated

option allows you to select the method the Recovery lot sizes get calculated Profit_In_Amount: Once recovery is over the Net Amount Won will be equal to this



Multiplier_Addition: Each trade will be a multiple and addition of the previous trade



Custom Lots: User can specify own lots modify Lot Size. It is done automatic.

3. Risk management Max Active Trades: Max trades that can be opened

Max trades that can be opened Close Trades When Max Trades Exceeded: I f max number of trades is reached and last opened trade is losing the Recovery Pips Gap all trades closes

f max number of trades is reached and last opened trade is losing the Recovery Pips Gap all trades closes Max Profit Amount : Closes all trades once the account’s total open profit reach this amount

Max Loss Amount: Closes all trades once the account’s total open losses reach this amount

Closes all trades once the account’s total open losses reach this amount Max Spread: Max Spread for trades to be placed. Is highly suggested to set a max spread to prevent multiple recovery trades when spread becomes abnormal 4. Trailing Stop And Break Even (Optional for first trade)



Enable Trailing Stop: Enables Trailing Stop For First

Enables Trailing Stop For First Trailing Stop Start Level: Activation level in pips

Activation level in pips Trailing Stop Distance: Trailing stop step in pips

Enable Break Even: Enables Break-Even

Enables Break-Even Break Even Start_Level: Break-Even Activation Level in pips

Break-Even Activation Level in pips Break Even Exit_Level: Break-Even Profit Level in pips

5. Moving Average (Optional for first trade)

EA would open initial trade based on two MAs if selected .

Buy when Fast MA>Slow MA and vice versa Requires_Crossover: true means trade opens only when the MAs cross

true means trade opens only when the MAs cross MA Fast Period

MA Fast Method MA Slow Period

MA Slow Method 6. General

