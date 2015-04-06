Liberty Gold Scalper is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. The EA is developed and tested over the years. Algorithms have been optimized for high performance trades. EA is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Feature:

+ Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.

+ No need in a large initial deposit.

+ Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.

+ Position trailing stop is used.





Recommend:

+ Only use EA with Gold , XAUUSD. Time Frame: M1 or M5 (M1 is better).

+ The price of Gold only has 2 decimal places, for example 1900.12.

+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.



