Tiger Gold Scaper

EA Tiger Gold Scalper is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance.

EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones.

EA uses precise filtering of entries and an advanced intelligent price tracking algorithm to maximize winrate and reduce risk.

This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).

EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default.