Tiger Gold Scaper
- Experts
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- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 24 May 2022
- Activations: 20
EA Tiger Gold Scalper is a fully automated trading strategy. It has been developed and improved over the years for stable performance.
EA's strategy is based on price movements in overbought, oversold and reversing zones.
EA uses precise filtering of entries and an advanced intelligent price tracking algorithm to maximize winrate and reduce risk.
This Expert is specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD).
EA is optimized and very easy to use, if you have no experience with EA then you just need to set the default.
Feature:
Recommend:
+ Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 500 USD.Risk Warning: Trading financial products on margin carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed the initial investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take appropriate care to manage your risk.