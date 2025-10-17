Shining Angel

EA Shining Angel is a fully automated trading system based purely on Price Action, without any lagging indicators.
It applies a simple yet powerful algorithm to monitor data tick ranges and generate precise trading signals.

The strategy is optimized for high-performance trades on low-spread pairs.

Settings
+ Spread Limit: 30 to 50
+ Money Management (MM): True or False
+ Risk: 1.0 to 3.0 (if MM True)
+ Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)
+ Stop Loss: 500
+ Take Profit: 500
+ Trailing Stop: 10
+ Start Trailing: 40
+ Time Start: 01:00
+ Time End: 23:00
+ Magic Number: 123456

Main Features
+ Fully automated 24/5 trading with built-in time filter
+ No large initial deposit required
+ Always uses Stop Loss for capital protection
+ Dynamic trailing stop for maximizing profits

Recommendations
+ Best pairs: XAUUSD and low spread currency pairs
+ Time frame: M5
+ Recommended account: ECN / Raw Spread
+ Minimum balance: $200
+ VPS with low latency for best performance
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Thi Tra Mi Duong
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