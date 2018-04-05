Predator System EA

The Predator system is a fully automated trading robot.

The robot can open trades automatically,the user can turn this option off or on in the inputs.

The robot generates signals, the signals have an entry price indicated by the blue line, Take profit represented by a lemon horizontal line, Stop loss is represented by the red horizontal line.

The Robot has a trend filter.

The robot has a trading session filter.

The robot shows the reversal candlestick patterns.

The user can choose to open a bulk of trades via the open trades buttons.

The User can choose the number of trades the EA should open pertime.

The robot best works on the M15 timeframe.

The EA Is mainly developed for currency pairs only. Prefferebly Major Currency Pairs.



