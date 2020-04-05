Av7gold

# AV7 Gold Expert AV7 Gold Expert is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. It is designed and calibrated primarily for XAUUSD and GOLD instruments. The Expert Advisor processes completed candles and manages each confirmed setup as a controlled trade basket. The internal signal formula is proprietary. A new entry is confirmed only after the required candle has closed. Unfinished candles are not used to confirm new trades. ## Main functions - Automated BUY and SELL execution - Closed-candle signal confirmation - Single Entry and Zone Scaling execution modes - Equal distribution of the selected total lot in Zone Scaling mode - TP1 partial close and TP2 final target - Breakeven protection after TP1 - Strategy, percentage and combined stop modes - Basket-level emergency protection - Daily and weekly profit and loss controls - Daily target protection with a configurable activation buffer - Automatic cancellation of unused pending orders after a favorable move - Same-direction signal grouping - Closure of the previous AV7 direction before a confirmed opposite entry - Recovery of active AV7 positions and orders after terminal restart - Duplicate-instance protection for the same account, symbol and Magic Number - Popup, push and sound notifications - Minimal and Standard chart views ## Instrument compatibility The recommended instruments are XAUUSD and GOLD. Common broker prefixes, suffixes and separators are recognized automatically, including symbol names such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.r, XAUUSDc and GOLD. For verified non-standard Gold aliases, the Custom Gold Symbol option applies the configured AV7 Gold pip convention. On other symbols, the Expert Advisor derives a conventional pip size from the broker's digits and point specification. Parameters are calibrated for Gold, so every other instrument requires independent testing and suitable settings. ## Recommended initial setup - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Instrument: XAUUSD or GOLD - Signal timeframe: M30 for best result - Entry mode: Single Entry - Total lot: 0.02 for initial demo testing, subject to the broker's volume rules - Pip size: 0.10 - TP1 distance: 200 pips - TP2 distance: 400 pips - TP1 close: 50 percent - Protection mode: Strategy SL best result - Basket loss limit: 5 percent - VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation Under the default Gold convention, one AV7 pip is a 0.10 price movement. Therefore, 200 pips is a 20.00 price distance and 400 pips is a 40.00 price distance. This defines price distance and does not represent guaranteed account profit. ## Entry modes ### Single Entry The selected total lot is sent as one market entry after a signal is confirmed on a completed candle. ### Zone Scaling The selected total lot is divided equally across the selected number of price levels inside the confirmed execution zone. Depending on current price and broker restrictions, the Expert Advisor can use market, limit or stop requests for individual levels. The total lot must be compatible with the symbol's minimum volume, maximum volume, volume step, selected entry count and TP1 partial-close percentage. The Expert Advisor validates these requirements before trading. Example for a symbol with a 0.01 lot step and a 50 percent TP1 close: - Single Entry requires at least 0.02 total lots. - Five Zone Scaling entries require at least 0.10 total lots. Zone Scaling divides the selected total volume. It does not increase the lot size after a loss. ## Target management TP1 and TP2 are calculated from the weighted average entry price of the active basket. When TP1 is reached, the configured percentage of the active volume is closed. The remaining volume is protected at breakeven with the selected offset. If price reaches TP2, the remaining volume is closed. If price returns to breakeven after TP1, only the TP1 portion remains realized and the trade is not later classified as TP2. Unused pending orders belonging to the basket are cancelled when TP1 is processed. ## Protection modes ### Strategy SL Positions are closed after a completed candle confirms structural invalidation of the active execution zone. ### Loss Percentage The basket is closed when its combined realized and floating result reaches the selected percentage of the balance recorded when the basket was created. ### Combined Protection Structural invalidation and the selected basket percentage limit are both active. The first valid condition closes the affected trade or basket. Emergency Loss Percent is a final basket protection layer. When enabled, the Expert Advisor also attempts to place a broker-side emergency Stop Loss. The final execution can differ because of spread, commission, swap, price gaps, slippage, contract specifications and broker stop-level restrictions. Basket Loss Percent is a loss guard. It is not automatic risk-based lot sizing. The user is responsible for selecting the total lot. ## Daily and weekly controls Daily and weekly profit or loss limits can be disabled, entered in account currency or entered as a percentage of the relevant starting balance. The daily profit control offers two actions: - Close and Lock closes AV7 trades at the configured daily target and blocks new AV7 entries until the next broker day. - Protect Daily Target activates after the daily target plus a configurable account-currency buffer. New entries are blocked while the active basket continues under its normal TP and protection logic. If daily AV7 result returns to the protected floor, the remaining AV7 trades are closed. Daily and weekly calculations use AV7 trades for the current symbol and Magic Number. Gaps, slippage, fees or connection loss can cause the final result to differ from the requested limit. ## Same and opposite signals A confirmed signal in the same direction can add another group until the configured maximum is reached. No new group is added after TP1 has completed for the active basket. When an opposite signal is confirmed, the Expert Advisor first requests closure of its existing direction and pending orders. The new direction is started only after the previous AV7 basket is flat. ## Account and broker notes The Expert Advisor supports hedging and netting accounts. On a netting account, avoid combining AV7, manual trades or another Expert Advisor on the same symbol because the platform combines positions for that symbol. Execution can differ between brokers because of spread, commission, swap, leverage, liquidity, symbol specifications, stop levels and slippage. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with the intended broker and settings before using a live account. ## Installation 1. Install the product through the MetaTrader 5 Market. 2. Open the broker's XAUUSD or GOLD chart. 3. Attach AV7 Gold Expert to one chart. 4. Select the signal timeframe and trade settings. 5. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5. 6. Confirm that the chart displays READY and the Experts journal contains no configuration error. 7. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected or use a VPS. Use a different Magic Number only for a deliberately separate configuration. Do not run duplicate instances with the same account, symbol and Magic Number. ## Risk notice Automated trading involves risk. Historical tests do not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change and losses can occur. Test the product, select an appropriate lot size and monitor its operation under the execution conditions of your broker.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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