DBS Delta

The delta indicator is used to display the difference between the volume that passed on the exchange at the Ask price and above (market buys) and the volume that passed at the Bid price and below (market sales). This indicator shows the delta of each candle on the timeframe of your choice.

The data is displayed as a colored histogram in a separate indicator window.

The indicator is calculated from the tick history, therefore, to speed up the calculations and reduce the load on the system, the number of bars for calculation is specified in the parameters.

Also, the indicator can highlight the values ​​exceeding the level specified in the settings with an additional color.


ATTENTION! TICK HISTORY DATA AND REAL EXCHANGE VOLUMES ARE REQUIRED FOR THE INDICATOR TO OPERATE! THE INDICATOR WORKS ONLY ON EXCHANGE INSTRUMENTS!


The general essence of the indicator is that the delta determines the "character" of the market, that is, the prevalence of market buyers or sellers at the moment. Together with the Volume indicator at the place of volume spikes, it is also important to take into account an abnormal delta spike - as a rule, this is a sign of the end of the trend (at its end), or, a strong impulse for a new movement (at its beginning). Also, do not forget to analyze the delta in a trend (that is, its behavior over several bars).

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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DBS Time
Dmitriy Burlachenko
5 (3)
Indicators
A small utility displays the time in five time zones. You can customize the display of one to five time zones. For each time it is configured: show or not; name; time offset from GMT; color; In general settings, you can change: date / time format ("hh: mi", "hh: mi: ss", "yyyy.mm.dd hh: mi", "yyyy.mm.dd hh: mi: ss") font name; font size; offset from the left edge of the chart; offset from the top edge of the chart;
FREE
DBS Last
Dmitriy Burlachenko
5 (1)
Utilities
A small utility displays the value of the last price (Last) to the right of the chart. The Last price is the price at which the last deal was executed. Utility is convenient to use for screens with small print, for visual observation of the price level (value) or for people with poor eyesight. You can customize: Growth color Fall color Text font Font size Offset text
FREE
DBS Cluster Search
Dmitriy Burlachenko
Indicators
Professional traders know that volume is the fuel for price movement. Large players try to hide their true intentions, but they can be recognized by volume bursts. The standard vertical volume does not show us specific price levels, but the cluster volume and especially its surges provide a very clear picture and specific price levels (areas). The DBS Cluster Search indicator searches for clusters of the specified size in tick data and highlights them with colored figures on the chart. These l
DBS Dynamic Levels
Dmitriy Burlachenko
Indicators
The indicator plots dynamic POC, VAH and VAL levels for a specified period from tick data. POC - Point Of Control, the price at which the maximum volume has accumulated over a certain period of time (POC in the volume profile). VA - Volume Area, the zone of the fair value of the asset. VAH - Volume Area High. VAL - Volume Area Low. The DBS_DynamicLevels indicator plots dynamic levels where the calculation point is the maximum volume level (POC) and zone VAH / VAL. The indicator shows the history
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