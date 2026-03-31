CRT Master Indicator

CRT Master Indicator identifies market structure cycles based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and institutional order flow principles: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution.

The indicator identifies range sweeps (liquidity grabs) where price manipulates past structural high/low levels before closing back inside the range. It provides visual zone mapping and multi-timeframe context through Ghost Candles.

An automated trading version of this logic is available as the CRT Master EA on my MQL5 profile.

Key Features

  • Market Phase Identification: Automatically marks Accumulation (range creation), Manipulation (liquidity sweeps), and Distribution (expansion moves).
  • Flexible Range Models: Supports standard Higher Timeframe (HTF) ranges (such as H4 or D1) as well as custom intraday session windows (e.g., Asian Session).
  • Higher Timeframe Ghost Candles: Overlays higher timeframe candle structures directly on the chart for continuous context without needing multiple chart windows.
  • Manipulation Depth Filter: Requires sweeps to breach range boundaries by a configurable percentage before confirming a setup.
  • Real-Time Notifications: Triggers terminal alerts and push notifications when a manipulation setup closes back inside the range.

Parameters and Settings

Core Range Settings

  • Range Calculation Mode: Select Higher Timeframe mode or Custom Time Range mode.
  • Range Timeframe: Defines the HTF period used for range calculation (e.g., PERIOD_H4).
  • Custom Start Time / End Time: Specifies start and end hours/minutes for session ranges.
  • Custom Max Manip Time: Deadline for manipulation occurrence before invalidation.
  • Minimum Range Size (Points): Minimum range height required to generate setups.

Trading Logic and Filters

  • Trade Direction: Filter setups for Bullish Only, Bearish Only, Both, or Previous Range Bias.
  • Max Signals Per Range: Maximum number of signals allowed per accumulation range.
  • Use Manipulation Filter: Toggles strict minimum sweep percentage requirement.
  • Minimum Manipulation Depth (%): Minimum required sweep depth relative to the base range size.
  • Confirmation Candles: Number of candles required to close inside the range to confirm a setup.

Visual Options

  • Show Accumulation / Manipulation / Distribution: Toggles visibility for each phase box.
  • Show HTF Ghost Candles: Enables or disables higher timeframe candle overlay.
  • Lookback Ranges: Number of historical ranges rendered on chart to optimize visual performance.

Notifications

  • Enable Alerts: Toggles pop-up, sound, and notification alerts on valid setup signals.
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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