Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5

5

The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting. 

The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher probability of a minor trend change.

What is VSA? 

See www.VolumeSpreadAnalysis.com

Features

  • Each signal has a tooltip that displays the name and time of appearance.
  • All types of alerts (sound, pop-up, email, mobile push notification) are available.
  • Works with all pairs (forex, metals, indices, stocks, cryptos,...).
  • Works on all timeframes (21).

Legend

The legend details are provided in the screenshots.

The indicator contains 13 SOWs (Signs of Weakness) and 13 SOSs (Signs of Strength). 

SOW SOS
Upthrust Shakeout
2-Bar Upthrust 2-Bar Shakeout
Selling Pressure Buying Pressure
Climactic Buying Climactic Selling
Buying Climax Selling Climax
Topping Out Volume Stopping Volume
2-Bar Topping Out Volume 2-Bar Stopping Volume
Little Buying Pressure Little Selling Pressure
No Demand No Supply
Test Of Demand Test Of Supply
Weakness Coming In Strength Coming In
End Of A Rising Market End Of A Falling Market (Bag Holding)
Top Reversal Bottom Reversal

The Volume+ indicator can be effectively used for detecting imbalances in supply and demand. It improves on the typical volume histogram by coloring the bars. Bar colors (colors are customizable):

Neutral DimGray
Wide Spread Bar on High Volume MediumBlue
Narrow Spread, High Volume MidnightBlue
Wide Spread, Low Volume ForestGreen
Narrow Spread, Low Volume DarkGreen
Very/Ultra Wide Spread, Low Volume LimeGreen
Narrow Spread, Ultra High Volume Purple
Very/Ultra Wide Spread, Ultra High Volume Maroon


Input parameters

  • VolumeType - Volume type (tick or real)
  • VolumeMAPeriod - Volume Moving Average Period
  • SpreadMAPeriod - Spread Moving Average Period
  • LookBackBars - Bars to analyze.
  • StrengthColor - Color of the SOS symbols.
  • WeaknessColor - Color of the SOW symbols.
  • SymbolWidth - Width of the symbols.
  • DistanceFactor - Distance rate for the symbols .
  • Window - Select the window to display the symbols.
  • DisplayLegend - Display the legend.
  • StrictMode - Use strict conditions to recognize signals.
  • Display alerts (pop-up) when a signal appears.
  • Send alerts via email when a signal appears.
  • Send alerts to mobile when a signal appears.
  • Play sound alerts when a signal appears.
  • Name of the sound file.
  • Select the signals that will be alerted when they appear
  • Show/hide signals on the chart.


Reviews 1
Shab53
19
Shab53 2024.03.08 17:40 
 

Thank you for making life easier for VSA traders.

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Shab53
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Shab53 2024.03.08 17:40 
 

Thank you for making life easier for VSA traders.

Ngo Huu Hai
1854
Reply from developer Ngo Huu Hai 2024.03.13 15:35
Hello Shab53, Thank you very much for your review.
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