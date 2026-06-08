Price vs VWAP Mt5 is a clean, non-repainting indicator that compares raw market price directly against a rolling Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) over a configurable time window. It plots two lines in a separate window: the real closing price and a dynamically calculated VWAP based on recent volume and price interaction. By adapting the VWAP lookback to the chart timeframe, it delivers a clear view of value versus execution, helping traders see whether price is trading at a premium or discount. Its efficient design ensures fast performance while avoiding unstable signals on the current bar.

How to Use:

When price stays above VWAP, the market shows strength; below VWAP indicates weakness. Crossovers often signal momentum shifts, while large deviations suggest potential mean reversion. For best results, align VWAP lookback with timeframe:

M1–M5: 6–12 hours (fast reaction, scalping)

6–12 hours (fast reaction, scalping) M15: 12–24 hours (intraday balance – optimal default)

12–24 hours (intraday balance – optimal default) M30–H1: 24–48 hours (stronger trend context)

24–48 hours (stronger trend context) H4: 2–5 days (swing positioning)

2–5 days (swing positioning) D1: 1–2 weeks (macro bias)

Shorter lookbacks increase sensitivity but add noise; longer lookbacks smooth signals and improve trend reliability. Combine with market structure or volatility filters for higher-probability setups.