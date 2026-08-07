Volume Trio Multi

  • Indicators
  • Seckin Erkut
    Seckin Erkut

    Seckin Erkut

    Algo Trading Systems Developer. I develop strategies and portfolios not by hypes but from solid academic literature.

    I put my money where my mouth is, be sure to check the performance of my EAs through my signals.
    1 code 1 comment
  • Version: 1.42
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

Volume Trio Multi is a three-layer market-structure tool for MetaTrader 5: session Volume Profile (POC, VAH/VAL, Value Area), a CVD volume-pressure histogram with a strict Regular divergence engine, and anchored VWAP with standard-deviation bands — extended with a watchlist scanner that runs all three across the symbols in your Market Watch.

This is the Pro edition of my free indicator, Volume Trio. The base engine is identical, so this page describes only what Pro adds. For the three layers themselves, every chart abbreviation, the WHERE / WHEN / HOW FAR reading framework and the complete input reference, please see the free product page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187983

What Pro adds

1. Watchlist scanner and dashboard

The free edition reads the chart it is attached to. Multi runs the same three-layer logic across the symbols already in your Market Watch and tells you which one deserves a look by alerting you — no symbol list to type, no broker suffixes to match, no configuration beyond two settings: how many symbols to cover (up to 50) and which timeframe to scan. A custom comma-separated list is available if you want a different subset.

Each symbol is recomputed from a fresh closed-bar window whenever that symbol prints a new bar, in a staggered pass that keeps the terminal responsive. Nothing is carried between passes, so scrolling, reloading or reattaching reproduces the identical state.

The on-chart dashboard shows every scanned symbol in aligned columns: band state, divergence state, key-zone state, the resulting signal and the last close. Click any row and that symbol opens on the scan timeframe.

This feature promises time, not profit. You cannot watch thirty charts at once; this watches them for you.

 

2. Confluence alerts

The free page suggests two ways to read the three layers together — a reversal at stretch and a continuation at VWAP. The scanner turns both into monitored conditions.

Reversals — alerts fire on two independent, divergence-anchored pairs:

  • Sigma-band tag plus a confirmed divergence in the same direction.
  • Key zone plus a confirmed divergence, where a key zone is a session POC, VAH, VAL or an untouched prior POC within an ATR-scaled tolerance of the event price.

Either pair alerts on its own; when both align on the same bar, one alert reports all three components. The alert text names the legs that fired, for example: Scanner Confluence, BULL, EURUSD, M5, -2.0s tag + RD + key zone.

The band multiplier is inherited from your VWAP setting by default, so if you work at 3 sigma the scanner triggers at 3 sigma. It can also be overridden independently if you want to watch the chart at one distance and be alerted at another. Recency windows and the zone tolerance are adjustable.

Continuations — one alert for the day's trend defending its average:

- One side of VWAP has held most of the session's closes (the accepted side), and price has stretched away from the line on that side. - Price returns to VWAP and a confirmed divergence prints back in the accepted direction: "Scanner Continuation" fires, once per touch of VWAP, with its own on/off switch. It is context, not a trigger.


3. Composite profiles

Merge the last N sessions, or any custom date range, into one profile with its own POC, VAH and VAL (labelled cPOC, cVAH, cVAL). This is a genuine re-binning across the merged range, not a sum of session profiles, so the composite POC is the true high-activity price of the whole period.

Three display modes: Sessions as before, Composite alone, or Both — with the composite rendered behind the session profiles at reduced opacity.

4. Developing POC and Value Area, and VPOC migration

Watch value form in real time. For every closed bar of the active session, the profile is rebuilt over the range seen so far and the POC and Value Area of that moment are recorded, drawn as a step trace. You see where the POC has migrated during the session rather than only where it ended.

A separate migration line connects the final POC of each session to the next, showing how the centre of value has travelled across sessions. The POC trace is on by default; the Value Area traces and the migration line are off by default to keep the chart clean.

5. Naked POC tracking

Every completed session POC that price has not returned to is projected forward as a ray until it is touched. These untouched levels are the unfinished business of the profile: prices where the market once accepted heavily and has not revisited.

The touch rule is inclusive and immune to the session that created the level. Touched levels can be shown as faded history or hidden entirely, and an optional alert fires the moment price reaches one.

6. Hover tooltips on every line

Every line on the chart identifies itself. Session boundaries, developing traces, migration links, naked POC rays, divergence lines and the profile labels all carry a hover tooltip. Hovering a POC label gives the full session summary; hovering a divergence line tells you which pivots it joins. Nothing on the chart is left unexplained.

7. Granular visibility and alert control

Thirteen independent visibility switches let you build the chart you want, from a bare profile to the full picture. Alert sources are separated as well: divergence, ET, naked POC touch, scanner confluence and scanner continuation each have their own switch, sharing the popup, sound and push delivery channels. If you want only scanner alerts, turn the others off.

Honest scope

All readings derive from provider-local volume and OHLC. This is a pressure proxy, not centralised order flow, and the output is analytical context — never a buy or sell instruction. No profitability is claimed or implied.

Everything is deterministic on closed bars. The scanner is off by default and costs nothing until you enable it.

Quick start

  1. Attach to a 5m or 15m chart with defaults. The engine behaves exactly as the free edition until you enable the Pro layers.
  2. Turn on the watchlist scanner. The dashboard fills as each symbol prints its next bar, usually within a minute.
  3. Enable Alert On Scanner Confluence together with at least one delivery channel (popup, sound or push).
Support is handled in the Comments section of this page and through mql5.com private messages.
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