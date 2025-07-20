Dagangduit Monitor

The DD_Profit_Monitor MT5 indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team. This indicator is designed to monitor profits in real-time with the following key features:

  1. All Time Profit: Displays the total profit earned since the beginning of the trading account's usage. This feature helps traders see the overall performance of their trading activities.

  2. Daily Profit: Displays daily profits, allowing traders to monitor their daily performance more specifically.

Key Features:

  • All Time Profit: Shows the total profit achieved since the account's inception.
  • Daily Profit: Shows the profit earned each day.
  • Copyright: Copyright belongs to the Dagangduit Core Team, 2023. More information can be found on the official website: www.dagangduit.com.

Additional Notes:

  • Trading in the financial markets carries high risks but also offers great profit potential. This indicator helps traders optimize their strategies with clear and detailed profit information.
  • This indicator is designed to provide transparency and make it easier for traders to monitor and evaluate their overall and daily trading performance.

Usage Suggestions:

  • Learn and master trading strategies using the information provided by this indicator.
  • Use this indicator as a tool to enhance discipline and consistency in trading.
  • Stay aware of trading risks and always use good risk management practices.

By using the DD_Profit_Monitor.mq5 indicator, you can monitor and optimize your trading profits more effectively and efficiently.

💬 Special Offer

Get more — and pay less! Purchase the complete Dagangduit Indicator Package to enjoy a special discount and unlock exclusive premium tools for your trading journey.

🌐 Visit our official website:
dagangduit.github.io


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
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Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Dagangduit Daily Drawdown MT5
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