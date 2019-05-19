High Volatile
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 1 July 2019
- Activations: 7
The EA operation is based on the price return to the channel.
It uses pending orders buy stop and sell stop.
The stop loss has been increased to 100 pips, which excludes fast closing of orders at a loss.
Currency pairs GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF and other volatile pairs.
Time frame M1.
Spread is not more than 10 (5 digits).
The account must be ECN, trading must be on VPS, ping to the broker, the less - the better (up to 10 ms).
Parameters:
Lot = 0.01;
MoneyManagement = TRUE / FALSE;
MM = 4; (Risk);
Magic = 1234;
StopLoss = 100.0;
TakeProfit = 500.0;
Slippage = 3;
на реальном тестировании в течении недели пока торгует в приличный минус. поэтому три звезды. если исправится, исправлю оценку