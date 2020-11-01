Supertrend indicator MTF

The Supertrend indicator available on the MQL5 Market for MetaTrader 4 is an exceptional tool for traders seeking to identify prevailing trends in specific trading instruments. This indicator boasts two built-in indicators, Average True Range and Standard Deviation, allowing traders to choose the most suitable indicator based on their preferred trading strategy. Additionally, users can customize the period of these indicators and select the price (Close, High, Low, Open, Weighted) to which it should be applied, with Typical price as the default option.

With the Supertrend indicator, traders can quickly and efficiently identify the trend direction, which is displayed as a color-coded line. The line turns green when the trend is up and red when the trend is down, and users can customize the colors and width of the line according to their preferences. Additionally, Supertrend can identify trend changes and display them with dots on the chart at the exact time and price when the trend curve changes direction.

Traders can stay updated on trend changes by receiving alerts on their PC in the MetaTrader 4 terminal or via mobile PUSH notifications in the iOS or Android application. Supertrend is a non-repainting indicator, which means it calculates trend changes only when the last bar is closed, making it highly recommended to use on trending instruments to increase the probability of accurate signals.

Overall, Supertrend is a powerful and reliable indicator that provides customizable options and precise signals, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify and follow trends in the market.

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Indicators
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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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