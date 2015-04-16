Multi Timeframe Indicator includes a lot of functions and can be considered as a universal helper for a trader. It's main objective is to display up to 10 indicators at a time using just one small brick per each of them. These indicators involve Awesome Oscillator, CCI, DeMarker, MACD, RSI, RVI, Stochastic, Larry Williams' Percent Range, Bulls Power and Bears Power. An important function of the indicator is an ability to monitor signals from different timeframes. You can choose different combinations including either displaying different timeframes of one indicator or several timeframes of various indicators.

The approach of displaying bricks on different timeframes is based on the presence of a signal at the moment of opening a bar of the current timeframe. So you can look through the history and select parameters and a timeframe of each indicator for the best results - the signals will not redraw.. For the sake of convenience, the timeframe you have chosen in display settings is specified in brackets next to the indicator's name on the chart. If you want to use all indicators only on the timeframe of the currently opened chart without using the multitimeframe feature you can select that option as well. You can also change default colors and size of buy and sell bricks, and the color of the indicator name and its timeframe in parameters.

Also it is possible to turn on notifications with various settings.





Indicator Parameters

