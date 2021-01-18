Forex Market Hours

Current indicator shows the trading sessions for the major financial centres:

London

New York

Tokyo

Sydney

There are available two types of displaying zones: in sub window below the chart and on the chart. When the subwindow is selected, the sessions are shown in the form of bars. If the sessions are shown on the main chart, they are displayed in the form of lines at the open price of the session that may also act as a support and resistance for further price action during the trading day.

The indicator is fully customizable. The color of the bars/lines, the fonts and their sizes are adjustable. There is an option to manually set the ending and starting periods of all the sessions if there is a need to apply some offset parameter. If some session is out of interest for particular user, it can be also turned off in the settings. For usability purposes there are implemented vertical lines that could be turned on to show the start of the sessions on the main chart.

There are also alerts available that can help not to miss the start of the trading sessions. They are available for both desktop terminals and for mobile as well.