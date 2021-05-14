Currency Strength Meter Premium

Are you looking for a powerful tool to analyze currency strength and identify the best trading opportunities? Look no further than the Currency Strength Indicator. Our easy-to-use tool offers a wide range of features that will help you professionally define weak and strong currency pairs, so you can make informed trading decisions with ease.

One of the most significant benefits of our indicator is the ability to select up to 10 currencies for monitoring. And the currencies are not limited to fiat currencies like EUR, USD, and JPY, but also include popular cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, as well as exotic currencies like NOK, SGD, and TRY. With this flexibility, you can easily track the currencies that matter most to you.

By default, the indicator takes into account all available pairs in your terminal, providing an ultimate analysis using all the provided pairs by your broker. However, you can easily exclude some pairs from calculations via the indicator settings. Additionally, the overall measurement of the strength of the currencies can be based on a desired indicator selected by the user, such as Moving Average, CCI, Gator, and others. You can also choose the indicator's period in the settings. Furthermore, our Currency Strength Indicator is multitimeframe, enabling you to monitor your desired currencies not only on the current timeframe but on higher timeframes as well.

The levels that may be used to consider currencies as strong or weak are adjustable and can be used to send alerts to your mobile MetaTrader 4 iOS/Android or desktop terminal when a currency crosses the defined thresholds. You'll never miss a trading opportunity again.

For added convenience, we've included a tab with all the selected currencies, and for the current pair, its base and quote currencies are marked with squares. This feature makes it easier to identify by color which currency does it represent. With one-click, you can temporarily deselect a currency if there is any reason to do so. The tab can be easily relocated to any corner of the chart and can be shown both horizontally and vertically. You can adjust the indents from the chart borders and between the elements as well.

Our Currency Strength Indicator's equalizer is one of its main features. It shows the currency strength in the form of bricks, allowing you to easily define how weak or strong the currencies are and identify which pairs are beneficial for buying and selling. You can show or hide the equalizer with a simple adjustment in the indicator settings.

In short, the Currency Strength Indicator is a must-have tool for any serious trader. Try it today and experience the power of informed trading.



