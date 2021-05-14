Currency Strength Meter Premium

Are you looking for a powerful tool to analyze currency strength and identify the best trading opportunities? Look no further than the Currency Strength Indicator. Our easy-to-use tool offers a wide range of features that will help you professionally define weak and strong currency pairs, so you can make informed trading decisions with ease.

One of the most significant benefits of our indicator is the ability to select up to 10 currencies for monitoring. And the currencies are not limited to fiat currencies like EUR, USD, and JPY, but also include popular cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, as well as exotic currencies like NOK, SGD, and TRY. With this flexibility, you can easily track the currencies that matter most to you.

By default, the indicator takes into account all available pairs in your terminal, providing an ultimate analysis using all the provided pairs by your broker. However, you can easily exclude some pairs from calculations via the indicator settings. Additionally, the overall measurement of the strength of the currencies can be based on a desired indicator selected by the user, such as Moving Average, CCI, Gator, and others. You can also choose the indicator's period in the settings. Furthermore, our Currency Strength Indicator is multitimeframe, enabling you to monitor your desired currencies not only on the current timeframe but on higher timeframes as well.

The levels that may be used to consider currencies as strong or weak are adjustable and can be used to send alerts to your mobile MetaTrader 4 iOS/Android or desktop terminal when a currency crosses the defined thresholds. You'll never miss a trading opportunity again.

For added convenience, we've included a tab with all the selected currencies, and for the current pair, its base and quote currencies are marked with squares. This feature makes it easier to identify by color which currency does it represent. With one-click, you can temporarily deselect a currency if there is any reason to do so. The tab can be easily relocated to any corner of the chart and can be shown both horizontally and vertically. You can adjust the indents from the chart borders and between the elements as well.

Our Currency Strength Indicator's equalizer is one of its main features. It shows the currency strength in the form of bricks, allowing you to easily define how weak or strong the currencies are and identify which pairs are beneficial for buying and selling. You can show or hide the equalizer with a simple adjustment in the indicator settings.

In short, the Currency Strength Indicator is a must-have tool for any serious trader. Try it today and experience the power of informed trading.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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