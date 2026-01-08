Price Volume Trend Oscillator PVT
- Indicators
- David Iommi
- Version: 1.0
Price Volume Trend (PVT) Oscillator
Description: The PVT Oscillator is a volume indicator that serves as an alternative to the standard On-Balance Volume (OBV). While ordinary volume indicators can be noisy and hard to read, this tool converts volume flow into a clear Histogram Oscillator, similar to a MACD, but for Volume.
It is designed to detect first Trend Reversals and Divergences by analyzing the difference between a Fast and Slow PVT moving average.
Why is this better than standard OBV?
-
Smart Filtering: Unlike OBV which adds all volume blindly, the PVT only adds volume proportional to the price change. This filters out fake moves.
-
Visual Signals: The histogram changes color automatically. Green means Bullish Volume, and Red means Bearish Volume.
-
Adaptive Scaling: Includes a built-in Normalization algorithm that keeps the bars readable and prevents them from spiraling out of control.
Key Features
-
4 Smoothing Algorithms: Choose your preferred calculation method:
-
SMA (Simple)
-
EMA (Exponential - Recommended)
-
VWMA (Volume Weighted)
-
WMA (Weighted)
-
-
Zero-Line Cross Detection: shows when market momentum shifts from Sellers to Buyers.
-
Dual-Period Logic: Uses a Fast/Slow period comparison to identify momentum shifts early.
-
Real Volume Ready: Works with both Tick Volume (Forex) and Real Volume (Stocks/Futures).
How to Trade
-
Trend Confirmation: If Price is rising and the Histogram is Green and rising, the trend is healthy.
-
Reversal Signal (Divergence): If Price makes a New High, but the Oscillator makes a Lower High, this is a classic Bearish Divergence signal.
-
The Zero Cross: A cross from Red to Green indicates a shift to Bullish momentum.
Input Parameters
-
InpShortPeriod / InpLongPeriod: Sets the sensitivity of the oscillator (Default: 5/10).
-
InpMaType: The smoothing formula (EMA, SMA, VWMA, WMA).
-
InpNormalize: (True/False) Enables the smart scaling to keep the chart clean.
-
InpVolumeType: Choose between Tick Volume or Real Volume.
This is a free tool. If you find it helpful, please leave a review!"Disclaimer: Software is for educational and analytic purposes only. Past performance of any system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. I am a software developer, not a financial advisor. Use these tools to assist your own analysis, not as a replacement for it. Trade responsibly."