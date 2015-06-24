Supply and Demand with Swap zones indicator

5

The Supply and Demand with Swap zones MTF indicator is a powerful tool for technical analysis that has been modified and enhanced to provide traders with even more valuable information. This tool is based on the rule of supply and demand and allows traders to analyze a chart on three different timeframes at once, providing a more comprehensive view of the market.

One of the key features of this indicator is the so-called swap zones, which are areas that have been broken through by the price but still have significant power. These zones can be crucial for traders as they often represent areas of potential reversal, providing valuable insights into market trends and potential trading opportunities.

In addition, the indicator identifies the most significant areas of the chart, known as "overlaps," where new supply/demand and swap zones are formed. By focusing on these areas, traders can gain a better understanding of market trends and develop more effective trading strategies.

Another important feature of the Supply and Demand with Swap zones MTF indicator is its ability to support multiple types of notifications, including push notifications. Traders can customize the display type of zones and configure various types of zone calculations, including those formed by the Engulfing pattern.

The indicator also provides traders with the ability to choose different types of zone calculation principles, including StandartZones, ZonesWithFullCandles, ZonesWithWicksOnly, and EngulfZones. This allows traders to customize the tool to their own unique trading styles and preferences.

Other key features of the indicator include the ability to show only untested zones or only swap zones, as well as the option to display zone width and customize the color and width of the zones. Traders can also select different timeframes for additional supply and demand zones, and customize the color, type, and width of the zones for each timeframe.

Overall, the Supply and Demand with Swap zones MTF indicator is a valuable tool for any trader looking to gain a deeper understanding of the market and develop more effective trading strategies. With its advanced features and customization options, this tool can help traders make more informed trading decisions and achieve greater success in the market.


Reply to review