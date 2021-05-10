Volume Levels EA for MT5

Volume levels are an important indicator for stock trading. In the past, most of the trades were made at these levels, or these trades were made by large traders. In the future, the price often bounces off such levels, and this can be successfully applied in trading. This Expert Advisor is able to determine volume levels based on trade in history. It is based on an indicator that displays levels: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65562, but besides displaying, it can trade from levels. In addition, it has more settings, as well as filtering signals to improve the quality of entries to trades, for example, if the market has low volatility, or when the level rebounds, the candle was not strong enough. The EA can set a stop loss in a parabolic pattern, or use a simple trailing stop. It can be used for trading on various currency pairs and timeframes with preliminary optimization.

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