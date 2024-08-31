Tron MT5

5

TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity.

With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time.

*** Compatible with Prop Firm *** (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and compatibility before purchasing my EA, ask me if you need it.


-> Please note that backtesting does not take into account real-time network data, so real-time results are theoretically better than backtests.

-> The EA opens a trade when the opportunity arises, it makes an average of 10 to 15 trades per month, he seeks quality and not quantity.

Its success rate is exceptional, download the demo version for free and see its results : Try it!


Why use TRON MT5:

  1. The EA combines price action and analysis models with its network to anticipate possible trade outcomes, providing increased reliability without the need for constant retraining or fear of sudden downgrades unlike other systems.
  2. The EA uses a stop loss on each trade and opens only one trade at a time to secure all trades and ensure maximum account security.
  3. In addition, you have the option to enable an additional layer of security thanks to its connection to reliable news sources; it monitors and imports major events that may influence the market to protect your account from news turbulence.


    My other products  with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller    

    EA is available for a few more days at the special price of $79, then $149, then $299.      


    Installation guide

    Robot's user manual

    Blog article: Understanding artificial neural networks  


    Available Parameters:

    • Lots Fixe or Risk in %
    • Take profit
    • Stop loss
    • News filter auto


    Features:

    • Currency/index: USD/JPY
    • Minimum leverage: 1:100
    • Monthly profit target: 3 to 15%
    • Platform: MT5
    • Recommended deposit: $250 minimum.
    • Account type: Use an ECN/RAW account preferably with low spread (for example ICMarkets)


    Robot Installation:

    • The robot is ready to use but a configuration file for profits optimum is available in the user manual.
    • Drag the EA onto the M15 chart (USDJPY).


    Robot Parameters:  Risk in % (for all amounts)

    Risk adjustment per trade Risk = 6% Default strategy with high yield and DD medium
    Risk adjustment per trade
    		Risk = 10%
    		 Optimum strategy and DD  medium/high risk

    Risk adjustment per trade
    		Risk = 3%
    		 Prop Firm strategy and smal DD 

    Strategy to Adopt:

     It is advisable to start cautiously and increase the risk over time. For example, once your capital is recovered, you can gradually increase the robot's stakes. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it takes longer. If you seek to quickly increase your profits, you also increase the risk of higher drawdowns.


    Key Points:

    • Use this expert only on the USDJPY symbol with M15 periods.
    • Preferably use a broker with low spread (for example ICMarkets 1:500).
    • Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA.
    • Please perform a demo backtest before your purchase to verify proper operation. MQL5 and seller do not offer refunds.
    • The expert can be updated for improvements, and all updates are free.


    Please note:

    My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.


    My advice is:

    • Backtest the EA before purchasing.
    • Read the user manual carefully.
    • Limit your risk.
    • Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.


    I remain at your service if you need any help.


    Happy trading to all.


    Disclaimer: Trading Forex and using robots carry a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions evolve unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, meaning that losing it will not affect your fundamental needs or obligations.


    Reviews 1
    Sun Ren Gao Yu
    1514
    Sun Ren Gao Yu 2024.12.15 07:41 
     

    so far so good. but frequency depends on FX broker. EA opens the one position per day. I recommend IC market.

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    Sun Ren Gao Yu
    1514
    Sun Ren Gao Yu 2024.12.15 07:41 
     

    so far so good. but frequency depends on FX broker. EA opens the one position per day. I recommend IC market.

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