Musya EA MT4

Automated Trading Advisor for Financial Markets

Our advisor is a fully automated trading system focused on trading at historically important levels and using sophisticated technical analysis for precise market entries. It operates on non-trending currency pairs that are highly correlated, ensuring stable and predictable profits.

Advisor Features:

    Trading on pairs with moderate returns, perfectly suited for stable earnings.
    It is recommended to use ECN accounts with minimal spreads and low commissions for optimal performance.

Base Currency Pairs:

    NZD/USD
    EUR/USD
    GBP/USD
    GBP/CAD
    AUD/CHF

Timeframe: M30

Advisor Settings:

    Timeframe: M30.
    The advisor is not sensitive to spread size or slippage, allowing it to work under various market conditions.
    It is recommended to use only the suggested currency pairs for the best results.

Input Parameters:

    Magic Number: A unique identifier for the advisor, which should be between 1 and 10,000.
    Autolot: Determines which parameter to use for lot size calculation: Equity or Balance.
    Fix Balance: Enter a fixed balance amount in your account's currency if you want to use a constant amount for lot size calculation.
    Fix Lot if AutoMM = 0: Sets a fixed lot size for the first trade in a series if the AutoMM parameter is set to 0.
    Martin: The Martingale multiplier to apply when opening a series of orders.

Recommended Input Parameters (Balanced Risk):

    Currency Pairs: NZD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CHF.
    Minimum Balance: $500.
    Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or 1:1500 and above for optimal efficiency.

This advisor is the perfect tool for those who seek stable and profitable results in the financial markets. Use it on ECN accounts with minimal commissions and enjoy automated trading with minimized risks and maximum profits!


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Musya EA MT5
Diana Gnasienko
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Automated Trading Advisor for Financial Markets Our advisor is a fully automated trading system focused on trading at historically important levels and using sophisticated technical analysis for precise market entries. It operates on non-trending currency pairs that are highly correlated, ensuring stable and predictable profits. Advisor Features:     Trading on pairs with moderate returns, perfectly suited for stable earnings.     It is recommended to use ECN accounts with minimal spreads and
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