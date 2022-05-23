New Wave MT5

The initial order lot can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used.

To prevent opening trades at a high spread, the EA has a filter. In the settings, you can specify the maximum allowable value.

The algorithm and settings of the expert advisor for Long and Short trades are completely the same. And this means that the EA works the same, regardless of the direction of the global trend.

On all orders, the expert advisor sets the TakeProfit parameter and, if necessary, modifies it. This guarantees the closing of trades on the broker's side, if the connection between the terminal and the broker's server is not stable or slow.

Account type can be any: standard, micro, cent. There are no special requirements for the spread.

The timeframe on the terminal chart does not matter. You can set any timeframe and switch it at any time. The working timeframe of the EA is set in the settings.

The settings inside the EA for the EURUSD pair.

My recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400). The account must support the hedging mode.



The minimum deposit is 2000 USD on standard type accounts. Recommended by me from 3000 USD.

For smaller deposit amounts, cent accounts or micro accounts should be used. In this case, the deposit can be from 30 USD.


Input parameters:

Risk - risk value. The parameter is used when calculating the dynamic trade size;
Fixed lot size - fixed lot value. If set to 0, the EA will use a dynamic lot;
Spread control - allows to enable spread filter;
Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread value;
    TakeProfit for the first order - expected profit for a single order, in pips;
    TakeProfit for all orders - expected profit value for the entire order grid, in pips;
    Maximum number of orders - maximum number of simultaneously opened orders in one direction;
    Indicator period - period of the main indicator;
    Price deviation - minimum allowable deviation of the indicator;
    Minimum distance between orders - minimum distance between placed orders, in pips;
    Work timeframe - working timeframe of the expert advisor;
    Enable additional trend filter - allows to enable the use of additional trend filter;
      Slippage - maximum allowable price slippage, in pips;
      Background color - information panel background color;
      Comment for expert advisor orders - comment on expert advisor orders;
      Magic number - unique number for EA orders (any digits);

        If you have any questions, please send me a private message. I will definitely answer you.

        Recommended products
        SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
        Adam Gerasimov
        Experts
        SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
        Trade bot Smartic
        Dmytro Merenko
        Experts
        ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
        Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
        Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
        Experts
        Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
        Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
        Percival David
        Experts
        Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
        US500 Scalper
        Sergey Batudayev
        Experts
        The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
        HMA Scalper Pro EA
        Vladimir Shumikhin
        5 (2)
        Experts
        HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
        Blue CARA MT5
        Duc Anh Le
        Experts
        | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
        Auto sl tp settings MT5
        Kaijun Wang
        Experts
        任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
        The Gold Buyer
        Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
        Experts
        Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
        QV Unlock MT5
        Maksim Molodkin
        Experts
        QV Unlock — Manager and tool for restoring blocked/hedged positions (MT5) Are you stuck in a lock? Two opposing positions are frozen at a loss, and now you're looking at the chart, wondering what the net profit is, how big the break-even is, and when the next drawdown should be suspended. QV Unlock is a management tool for just such a situation. It uses any existing symbol lock — orders from your own advisor, another advisor, or manual trades — to show you the full picture on one panel and (if
        CRT Master EA MT5
        Javier Sobrino Vega
        Experts
        CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
        RSI Master PRO EA
        Luis Corso
        Experts
        RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
        Safe Gold Trend Pro
        Patrick Deslauriers
        Experts
        Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
        Aurum Intraday EA
        Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
        Experts
        Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
        King Darwin
        Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
        5 (1)
        Experts
        A premium gold trading solution KING DARWIN  was designed to help traders succed with a long-term vision of the market, with a very simple concept, discipline and respect: only one position at a time, predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, a maximum of one trade per day, and no unnecessary overtrading. Darwinex Ready - This EA was first conceived for trading Darwinex or Standard accounts - Mode 1 LIVE stress test passed on Darwinex LAUNCH PRICE –   Don't miss this opportunity, in
        Guard Scalper
        Entus Sofian
        Experts
        Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
        Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
        Roman Protsak
        Experts
        Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
        Malaysian Support and Resistance
        Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
        Experts
        Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
        Magic Grid MT5
        Aliaksandr Charkes
        4.14 (7)
        Experts
        Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
        SmartRisk MA Pro
        Oleg Polyanchuk
        Experts
        SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
        Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        4.27 (11)
        Experts
        The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
        Super Rebate Mix System
        Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
        Experts
        Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
        Bolic Eagle EA
        Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
        Experts
        Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
        VR Black Box MT5
        Vladimir Pastushak
        1 (1)
        Experts
        VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
        Sonic R Pro Enhanced
        Huu Thuong Nguyen
        Experts
        Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
        Fundamental Robot MT5
        Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
        Experts
        Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
        Boom and Crash Upgrade
        Godbless C Nygu
        Experts
        Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
        Bear vs Bull EA MT5
        Nguyen Nghiem Duy
        Experts
        Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
        LT Gap EA
        BacktestPro LLC
        Experts
        Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
        Cypher King
        Youssef Souih Hejjaji
        Experts
        Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Titan MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.5 (8)
        Experts
        Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
        Smart Gold Hunter
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.6 (40)
        Experts
        No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
        Quantum Queen X MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (33)
        Experts
        The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.45 (144)
        Experts
        Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.47 (104)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
        ThunderGold Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        5 (9)
        Experts
        ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (47)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
        Lizard
        Marco Scherer
        4.16 (43)
        Experts
        WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
        Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
        Fan Yang
        4.43 (28)
        Experts
        Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
        TwisterPro Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        4.43 (136)
        Experts
        Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
        Logan MT5
        Thierry Ouellet
        4.81 (27)
        Experts
        LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
        Cortex IDX
        Vladimir Mametov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.96 (215)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        Quantum Athena X
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
        Zoomini
        Gennady Sergienko
        1.87 (15)
        Experts
        Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (507)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        Zerqon EA
        Vladimir Lekhovitser
        3.37 (30)
        Experts
        Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.33 (112)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        Gold Snap
        Chen Jia Qi
        4.5 (18)
        Experts
        Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
        Pulse Engine
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.08 (37)
        Experts
        UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Experts
        XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
        Wave Rider EA MT5
        Adam Hrncir
        4.83 (46)
        Experts
        Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.55 (22)
        Experts
        UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
        Gold Neural Core
        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        Experts
        Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
        The Gold Space
        Ayush V Jain
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
        Vexora sera
        Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        4.2 (25)
        Experts
        NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
        Chiroptera
        Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
        4.56 (48)
        Experts
        Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
        XIRO Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (34)
        Experts
        XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
        Microedge Neural Matrix EA
        Peter Robert Grange
        5 (4)
        Experts
        MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
        More from author
        RedLine Scalper
        Sergey Belov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor oriented to work on 5-digit ECN account with low spread. The EA is uses the price level breakthrough strategy. The default settings are optimized for trading on EURUSD. Recomendations ECN broker with a low spread and accurate order execution; Deposit from 50 USD on a standard account or 10 USD on a cent account; Virtual private server. After installation please set the risk parameter or fixed lot depending on your trading style. I prefer a fixed volume. Features The EA does
        Bright Day EA
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        This automated Expert Advisor is designed to work with ECN brokers and low spreads. The EA works around the clock and there is no need to stop it during during important news releases. Trade is conducted by the levels. The EA features the search for the necessary levels at once on two time periods. The EA uses the built-in filter to select levels, at which it will place the pending orders. All orders are opened with the predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit parameters. Thus, even in the time of big
        Moon Shadow EA
        Sergey Belov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        This is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not require stopping during the news release. Trade is conducted by the trend determined by the indicator Ichimoku. Opening the orders occurs near the support (resistance) levels and in presence of the confirmation signals from other indicators. The EA does not require ECN accounts. It works on 4- and 5-digit quotes. The type of quotes is determined automatically. The timeframe of the chart does not matter. The default settings are optimized for
        Silver Line EA
        Sergey Belov
        4 (32)
        Experts
        An automated Expert Advisor developed for Forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and with any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - The EA does not require stopping during the news releases. - The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings of the EA. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA have two trailing stop modes.
        Silver Plus EA
        Sergey Belov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Fully automatic expert adviser developed for the forex market. - The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically. - Works with standard accounts and ECN accounts. - The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings. - You can use a dynamic lot or a fixed lot. - The spread filter does not allow the Expert Advisor to open orders at a large value. - Expert advisor always set TakeProfit on all of its open orders. - Drawdown control allows you to spe
        Silver Plus Enhanced
        Sergey Belov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the forex market. The main properties: -  The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically. -  The EA works with standard accounts, cent, micro and ECN accounts. -  Timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings. -  The EA uses a dynamically calculated lot size or fixed. -  The spread filter does not allow the expert advisor to open orders at a high value. -  The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is
        Silver Line Lite EA
        Sergey Belov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        This Expert Advisor is a light version of the Silver Line EA and is optimized exclusively for EURGBP. If you will use the EA on other pairs, you need to optimize the settings for best result. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes. The expert advisor can work on standard accounts, ECN, cent and micro accounts. The timeframe on which the expert advisor works is defined in the settings. Therefore you can put any period  on the chart or change it during work, the result is n
        DigiGrid EA
        Sergey Belov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
        Happy Sun EA
        Sergey Belov
        3.83 (6)
        Experts
        Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA. The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, suc
        PowerMax EA
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings. The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker. The   "Deposit protection"   function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses. The additional   " Magnetic TP "   function search the levels near the T
        PowerMax Pro EA
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
        New Wave EA
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        The automated expert advisor that builds a grid of orders based on my developed algorithm. The initial lot of order can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread value, the EA has a corresponding filter. You can specify the maximum allowable value  in the settings. The internal algorithm of work and settings of the expert advisor for Short and Long trades are completely identical. Thus, the expert
        MyGainer EA
        Sergey Belov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are opens with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of trade regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a leverage of
        DigiGrid MT5
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
        Silver Line MT5
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        Automated Expert Advisor developed for forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - Timeframe of the chart does not matter. You can use any. Work timeframe is defined in the settings. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used. - The EA features a spread co
        Happy Sun MT5
        Sergey Belov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA. The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, suc
        PowerMax MT5
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings. The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker. The "deposit protection" function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses. The additional " Magnetic TP " function search the levels near the TakeProfi
        PowerMax Pro MT5
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        Automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ability to set StopLos
        Silver Plus MT5
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        - The expert advisor determines the number of characters in quotes automatically.  - The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. - You can use a dynamic calculated volume or a fixed one. - The spread filter prevents the expert advisor from opening trades when its value is large. - All trades the EA are open with the Take Profit parameter. - The drawdown control function allows the EA to forcibly close all posit
        MyGainer MT5
        Sergey Belov
        Experts
        Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are set with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of transactions regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a levera
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review