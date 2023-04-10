Silver Line MT5

Automated Expert Advisor developed for forex trading.



Account must support hedging mode.

- Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and any type of spread.- The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically.- Timeframe of the chart does not matter. You can use any. Work timeframe is defined in the settings.- The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker.- The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used.- The EA features a spread control, which prevents the EA from opening orders at a large spread value.- There is a drawdown control, after reaching the specified value, the EA will forcibly close all trades.- It is possible to disable the calculation and using of take profit, and thus use third-party systems for closing orders.- Additional buttons for quick closing of positions allow for manual intervention in trading.

The default settings are optimized for the EURUSD pair.

The recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400). But you can use and more leverage.





The minimum deposit is 1000 USD on a standard account. But I recommend to use the deposit 2000 USD and more. With small amounts of deposit, you need to use a cent accounts or micro accounts.





Settings





Risk - the value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic size of the order;Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA uses the dynamic lot size;Spread control - enable/disable spread control;Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;Drawdown control - drawdown control. The EA closes the trades when the specified value is reached;Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percents;Time applies to - time parameter is applied only to the first order or to all ordersOpen Time -time of start trading,by the terminal (broker) time;Close Time - time of end trading, by the terminal (broker) time;TP for Single order - expected profit for a single order, in points;TP for 2 orders - expected profit with two open orders, in points;TP for 3 orders - expected profit with three open orders, in points;TP for 4 orders - expected profit with four open orders, in points;TP for 5 orders - expected profit with five or more open orders, in points;Min Candles - minimum time between orders, in minutes;Min Distance - minimum distance between orders, in points;Min Range - minimum allowable deviation of the indicator;Period - period of the indicator;Trailing Stop - profit in points to activate trailing stop (standard);Trailing Step - step of trailing stop (standard), in points;Work Timeframe - working timeframe;Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;Trailing First - apply trailing stop to the first order;Trailing All - apply trailing stop to all orders except the first order;No of Previous Bar - number of the bar that will be used as the stop loss price;HighLow Price Shift - shift of the stop loss price from the previous bar's price;Trailing Stop Mode - applied variant of trailing stop (standard or previous bar);TP Modification - allow the EA to set and modify take profit values;Maximum Orders - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in the same direction;Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage in points;Buttons panel - show the panel with the "Sell Close" and "Buy Close" buttons;Text Color - color of displayed data;Background Color - color of the background for displayed data;Order's Comment - comment of the Expert Advisor's orders;Magic Number - unique number of the Expert Advisor's orders (any number);

For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.



