Silver Line EA

4

An automated Expert Advisor developed for Forex trading.

- Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and with any type of spread.
- The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically.
- The EA does not require stopping during the news releases.
- The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings of the EA.
- The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker.
- The EA have two trailing stop modes. You can use any of them.
- The EA features a spread control, which prevents the EA from opening orders at a large spread value.
- It is possible to disable the calculation and setting of take profit, and to sue third-party systems for closing orders.
- For manual intervention in trading you can use additional buttons for quick closing of all positions.

    The default settings are optimized for the EURUSD pair. 

    The recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400).


    Recommended deposit from 2000 USD on standard type of accounts.

    With small deposit please use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.


    The settings:

    Risk - the value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic size of the order;
    Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA uses the dynamic lot size;
    Spread control - enable/disable spread control;
    Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
    Drawdown control - drawdown control. The EA closes the trades when the specified value is reached;
    Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown;
    Time applies to - time parameter is applied only to the first order or to all orders [First order | All orders];
    Open Time -time of start trading,by the terminal (broker) time;
    Close Time - time of end trading, by the terminal (broker) time;
      TP for Single order - expected profit for a single order, in points;
      TP for 2 orders - expected profit with two open orders, in points;
      TP for 3 orders - expected profit with three open orders, in points;
      TP for 4 orders - expected profit with four open orders, in points;
      TP for 5 orders - expected profit with five or more open orders, in points;
      SL for fifth order - stop loss value applied only for the fifth order;
      Min Candles - minimum time between orders, in minutes;
      Min Distance - minimum distance between orders, in points;
      Min Range - minimum allowable deviation of the indicator;
      Period - period of the indicator;
      Trailing Stop - profit in points to activate trailing stop (standard);
      Trailing Step - step of trailing stop (standard), in points;
        Work Timeframe - working timeframe;
        Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;
        Trailing First - apply trailing stop to the first order;
        Trailing All - apply trailing stop to all orders except the first order;
        No of Previous Bar - number of the bar that will be used as the stop loss price;
        HighLow Price Shift - shift of the stop loss price from the previous bar's price;
        Trailing Stop Mode - applied variant of trailing stop (standard or previous bar);
        TP Modification - allow the EA to set and modify take profit values;
        SL5 Pause - pause after the stop loss of the fifth order triggers before a new one is opened;
        Maximum Orders - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in the same direction;
        Force for Grid - force open an order after the specified number of points away from the previous order (in the grid mode);
        Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage in points;
        Buttons panel - show the panel with the "Sell Close" and "Buy Close" buttons;
        Text Color - color of displayed data;
        Background Color - color of the background for displayed data;
        Order's Comment - comment of the Expert Advisor's orders;
        Magic Number - unique number of the Expert Advisor's orders (any number);

          For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.

          Reviews 33
          Kevin-S
          121
          Kevin-S 2020.11.11 00:23 
           

          Отличный советник!

          Gold Alchemist
          1325
          Nader Durrani 2019.07.18 10:46 
           

          Well Played Sergey, well played.... ;)

          iccapital
          644
          iccapital 2019.05.15 18:02 
           

          Top stuff Sergey

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          Kevin-S
          121
          Kevin-S 2020.11.11 00:23 
           

          Отличный советник!

          Gold Alchemist
          1325
          Nader Durrani 2019.07.18 10:46 
           

          Well Played Sergey, well played.... ;)

          iccapital
          644
          iccapital 2019.05.15 18:02 
           

          Top stuff Sergey

          Richard Obi
          102
          Richard Obi 2019.05.05 22:52 
           

          I bought this robot quite awhile ago almost a year or so but sincerely I haven't made any profit using it. More often than not I have lost more than I won. It baffles me reading all these glorified reviews and I ask myself what am I doing wrong. I use all the recommended parameters and I have downloaded and loaded all the optimized pairs but its been one losing trade to another. Could someone tell me what I am doing wrong. My broker is IG.COM, ECN acct on MT4 . I don't like one or two stars that's while I will leave it open until I understand if the fault is mine or the EA.

          Waldemar Mikolajczyk
          741
          Waldemar Mikolajczyk 2019.04.02 08:19 
           

          The first EA that doubled my deposit!

          Mohammad Ferdous Bin Shahid
          1233
          Mohammad Ferdous Bin Shahid 2019.03.25 16:44 
           

          This EA is Good if you know how to use it.

          gerrit2
          236
          gerrit2 2019.02.13 08:09 
           

          Great developer and great EA! 5 stars.

          An option to customize the # of levels the EA uses would make it even better.

          Iyekeoretin Emmanuel
          821
          Iyekeoretin Emmanuel 2018.11.03 12:21 
           

          Best EA for Ranging market. trending pairs should always be monitor closely and when strong S/R Levels are broken and price didn't return and you have you 5th order already opened look for a pull back and close or pray. luckily i haven't been in such situation and i have triple my account with initial deposit withdraw twice. Best pair still reminds EURGBP because it ranges 90% of the time. Only EA that has made me Money and still going. trading is risky anyway not safe place in trading except you want 1% monthly or better leave your money in the bank were its mostly safe. Best Good Grid EA I'm very happy to have.

          Yongqiang Chao
          422
          Yongqiang Chao 2018.10.29 22:55 
           

          Dangerous Martin.

          Iwan Vos
          204
          Iwan Vos 2018.10.04 15:51 
           

          This robot is phenomenal! It produces so much profit. I'm really thankful for your work.

          Ofcourse there is risk involved. Be Patiance. When you reach 100% return just withdraw your investment and keep on doing this.

          Volodymyr Dromov
          1012
          Volodymyr Dromov 2018.09.18 10:16 
           

          с января месяца + 280 % , не жадничайте и выводите прибыль

          AmirDehghani
          59
          AmirDehghani 2018.07.25 13:46 
           

          dangerous and worthless . temporarily profitable martingale ea . it will be drowned , like your .set in 2016 , 2015 and ... in eurgbp moves , and also your drowned 2018 eurusd and eurjpy signal ....

          Matthew Todorovski
          13134
          Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.17 11:59 
           

          Martingale recovery technique: USE MINIMUM RISK!!!

          Majtan Stanislav
          338
          Majtan Stanislav 2018.06.08 20:17 
           

          Best EA. Very thank Sergey.

          Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
          2009
          Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2018.06.05 20:34 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Richard Jehl
          1701
          Richard Jehl 2018.02.24 21:16 
           

          I ceased to use this EA when 70% DD was hit in 2018. If I had let the EA running the account would now be as in the EURGBP signal, but I could not stand the 70% DD. New set coming from MT5 testing is way better. Low risk setting should be used in any case. If not used, it is equivalent to pure gambling. DD control should also be activated.

          BorisGoldfarb
          151
          BorisGoldfarb 2018.02.16 18:00 
           

          Profitable EA and Sergey gives perfect support. Recommended!

          Giulio Franceschini
          722
          Giulio Franceschini 2018.02.07 10:54 
           

          Thanks Sergey

          This EA has enormous potential, even the risk is not less, but if you are not greedy and you settle, you can bring everything to your advantage with an acceptable risk proportional to winnings.

          Any UPDATE will be very welcome..

          Priit Poltsama
          88
          Priit Poltsama 2018.02.03 08:03 
           

          I have used EA for a few months. It earns money.

          You need to use one currency pair for one account. Risk of being kept low.

          Grace-FX
          1063
          Grace-FX 2018.01.26 23:08 
           

          Silverline EA is good when used for EURGBP with the recommended setting. It tends to lose much money with USDJPY and GBPUSD on M5. I have used it for a month on real account for EURGBP and it made steady profits that is good enough to more than pay the purchase price of the EA. I also am running the EA on Demo for EURUSD with the recommended setting and so far, the results have been very good , but you are advised not to have more than a pair in one account for the EA.

          Kudos to the developer.

          12
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