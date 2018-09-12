Silver Plus EA

- The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically.

- Works with standard accounts and ECN accounts.

- The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings.

- You can use a dynamic lot or a fixed lot.

- The spread filter does not allow the Expert Advisor to open orders at a large value.

- Expert advisor always set TakeProfit on all of its open orders.

- Drawdown control allows you to specify the maximum value at which all transactions will be forcibly closed.