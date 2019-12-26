Happy Sun MT5

5

Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA.

The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, such as: standard, cent, micro and ECN. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. The working timeframe is set directly in the advisor settings.

All basic settings are editable, which makes it easy to optimize the EA for almost any currency pair. At the moment, the settings for most popular pairs are already ready (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURJPY, NZDUSD ...)


The settings are optimized for the EURUSD by default.

The recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400).

Account must support hedging mode.

The minimum deposit is 1000 USD on standard type accounts. But I recommend to use the deposit 2000 USD and more.

With smaller deposit amounts, you need to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.


Parameters:

  • Risk - the value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size;
  • Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use the dynamic lot size;

  • Stop on Friday - stop trading on Friday. The EA will stop open new orders;
  • Stop Time - time of stop trading on Friday, in hours, by terminal (broker) time;

  • TP for Single order - expected profit for a single order, in points;
  • TP for 2 orders - expected profit for two open orders, in points;
  • TP for 3 orders - expected profit for three open orders, in points;
  • TP for 4 and more orders - expected profit for four or more open orders, in points;
  • Depth of search - depth of the search for extreme points on the chart, the number of candles;
  • Min delta - minimum distance between a pending order and an extremum point, in points;
  • Min order interval -  minimum distance between the orders, in points;
  • Order life time - time life of pending orders, in minutes;

  • Maximum orders - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in the same direction;
  • Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;

  • Work Timeframe - working timeframe;
  • Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage, in points;
  • Text color - color of displayed information;
  • Background color - color of the background for information panel;
  • Show the information panel - enable/disable the information panel;
  • Order's comment - comment of the expert advisor's orders;
  • Magic number - unique number of the expert advisor's orders (any digits);
If you have any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.



Reviews 1
Sven Markus Weller
3479
Sven Markus Weller 2020.07.01 16:15 
 

With good money management, a stable, traceable EA that has good potential. Sergey answers questions quickly and is very helpful. Full 5 *****

